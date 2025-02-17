By Palestine Chronicle Staff

​The Hind Rajab Foundation has urged Belgium to arrest Sa’ar during his visit scheduled for February 18.

The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC), seeking an arrest warrant for Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Israel’s 15-month-long military assault on the Gaza Strip.

​Sa’ar, a senior member of Netanyahu’s government and a key figure in Israel’s decision-making, “has played a central role in shaping and implementing policies that have led to mass displacement, collective punishment, and systematic attacks on Palestinian civilians,” the Brussels-based organization said in a statement on Sunday.

“His public statements and policy endorsements indicate direct and indirect participation in these crimes, as well as incitement to violence and obstruction of international justice mechanisms,” the organization added.

Impending Visit to Brussels

Noting that Sa’ar is scheduled to visit Brussels on February 18, the organization urged Belgium to “act under international law,” adding “No impunity for war criminals!”

The complaint – grounded in the Rome Statute – said the foundation, highlights “several grave charges” against the foreign minister, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

🚨 🚨 The #HindRajabFoundation has filed an ICC complaint against Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar ahead of Brussels visit.

Sa’ar is a co-perpetrator alongside Netanyahu, responsible for mass displacement, starvation, and persecution of Palestinians.

He is visiting Brussels… pic.twitter.com/BE4de4Ln00 — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) February 16, 2025

‘Collective punishment and forced displacement ‘as well as ‘starvation as a method of warfare’ were included in the war crimes charges.

“Sa’ar has publicly advocated for reducing Gaza’s territory, a stance that directly aligns with Israel’s military actions that have led to the destruction of 72% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure and the forced displacement of 1.7 million Palestinians,” said the organization.

Rome Statute Violations

These actions violate Article 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute, which prohibits the transfer of civilian populations in occupied territories, it explained.

“The creation of military buffer zones and targeted destruction of homes suggest a deliberate policy aimed at permanently preventing Palestinian return—a clear violation of international law,” the organization continued.

Francesca Albanese: “Look at the Hind Rajab Foundation, I think that it is brilliant, that foundation, for many reasons… it doesn’t have a political manifesto… bring to justice those who have committed crimes, full stop.” Indeed, justice must precede and supersede politics.… pic.twitter.com/r2Sk3dvbEg — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) February 13, 2025

It also pointed out that Sa’ar “has endorsed Israel’s total blockade on Gaza, which has restricted food, water, and medical supplies, leading to catastrophic famine conditions.”

“By weaponizing starvation, Israel has violated Article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Rome Statute, which criminalizes depriving civilians of objects indispensable to their survival,” said the group.

Starvation as a Military Tool

According to international humanitarian organizations, 96% of Gaza’s population is now food insecure, with over 495,000 people facing famine conditions, it noted.

“The use of starvation as a military tool is a grave breach of international law and constitutes a war crime,” said the organization.

It also pointed out that Sa’ar’s “public rejection” of Palestinian statehood and his endorsement of policies that deny Palestinians fundamental rights “amount to persecution under Article 7(1)(h) of the Rome Statute.”

“His infamous statement ‘What you call Palestine is the Land of Israel’, reflects a policy of systemic discrimination aimed at erasing Palestinian identity and sovereignty,” said the group.

The complaint emphasized that Sa’ar “is not acting alone,” adding that he was “part of a larger criminal enterprise within Netanyahu’s government, actively shaping policies that violate international law.”

Sa’ar’s role as a senior cabinet member “places him at the core of decision-making processes that have resulted in mass civilian harm.”

‘Ensure Sa’ar Does not Evade Justice’

Under Article 25(3)(a) of the Rome Statute, individuals who contribute to a common plan that results in war crimes and crimes against humanity can be held criminally liable as co-perpetrators, the organization emphasized.

It pointed out that as Belgium was a signatory to the Rome Statute, it has a legal obligation to cooperate with the ICC and take action against individuals accused of serious international crimes.

“The Hind Rajab Foundation calls on Belgian authorities to ensure that Sa’ar does not evade justice while on European soil. Allowing a suspected war criminal to visit Brussels unchallenged would be a betrayal of international legal commitments and the fundamental principles of justice,” it noted.

The organization’s latest filing is part of a broader campaign that has included its previous submission to the ICC against 1,000 Israeli soldiers for war crimes in Gaza.

In November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli defense minister, Yoav Gallant, over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

