Horrific Massacre: Israel Targets UNRWA Clinic in Jabaliya, 19 Dead, Including Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes on a UNRWA clinic in Jabaliya refugee camp kill 19, including nine children, as the military expands its operations in southern Gaza, leaving hundreds dead and injured.

Israeli warplanes carried out a massacre on Wednesday when they bombed a UNRWA clinic housing displaced persons in Jabaliya refugee camp, Al-Jazeera reported.

Munir Al-Bursh, the Director-General of the Gaza Ministry of Health, confirmed that at least 19 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed and several civilians were wounded.

The attack has left the community in shock, and the true extent of the devastation continues to unfold.

Since dawn, Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling on the southern and central Gaza Strip have killed 50 people and wounded many others, including women and children.

Among the attacks, a bombing of a house in central Khan Yunis left 12 Palestinians dead and others injured. In the Al-Salam neighborhood, eight people, including a child, were killed in an Israeli bombing. Three Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on agricultural land northeast of Rafah.

Horrific details emerge from the Israeli bombing of an UNRWA clinic sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabalia refugee camp, including the beheading of a baby. #Gaza #Palestine #WarCrimes 📹 via @AnasAlSharif0 pic.twitter.com/RWdTcJcKTh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 2, 2025

Ambulance crews have retrieved the bodies of victims and transferred them to Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis. Evacuation orders have been imposed on all Rafah residents. Israeli aircraft also bombed the destroyed Indonesian mosque in Ma’an, east of Khan Yunis.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians and wounded others. Another airstrike on a tent housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah left casualties.

Ground Operation

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, meanwhile, announced on Wednesday the expansion of military operations in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Katz stated that large areas of Gaza would be annexed into Israeli security zones.

He also emphasized a large-scale evacuation of residents from combat zones, urging Gaza’s residents to eliminate Hamas and release Israeli prisoners, claiming this as the only way to end the war.

Israeli helicopters also continued to fire on areas in Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, with dozens of families in Khirbet al-Adas, north of Rafah, appealing to the international community for evacuation.

Israeli Army Radio reported that the ground operations launched in Rafah involved the 36th Armored Division, including the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armored Brigade, and a combat engineering battalion.

A baby was beheaded in the bombing of an UNRWA clinic sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabalia refugee camp. #Gaza #Palestine #WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/KT67aYxOaD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 2, 2025

The families of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza expressed distress over the government’s focus on sending more soldiers into Gaza, rather than prioritizing the release of prisoners as part of a prisoner exchange deal to end the war.

The families criticized the government’s marginalization of their concerns and called for clarification on how these military operations align with the goal of returning the prisoners safely.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Al-Jazeera)