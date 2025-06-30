Horrific Massacres as Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Shelters and Hospitals

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 71 Palestinians were killed in one day as Israel bombs schools, hospitals, and aid centers sheltering displaced civilians.

At least 21 Palestinians—mostly women and children—were killed, and 30 others injured, in initial estimates following Israeli shelling of the Mina area west of Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported, citing hospital sources.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has ordered residents in 18 neighborhoods across northern Gaza to evacuate their homes.

With western Gaza increasingly overcrowded due to repeated waves of displacement caused by ongoing Israeli assaults on the eastern and southern parts of the city, many families have sought refuge near the beaches and port.

Makeshift camps have begun to emerge there, offering no access to basic life necessities, as residents are relentlessly chased from one location to another.

In a statement, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the escalation, describing the intensified assaults on Gaza City as “brutal” and accusing the Israeli military of committing war crimes and engaging in systematic ethnic cleansing.

The statement urged the international community to act against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who it said is violating international law while attempting to obscure his failure to achieve military objectives.

Hospitals in Gaza reported that 71 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Strip since early Monday. Among the targets were schools sheltering displaced people, aid centers, and tent encampments. Of the fatalities, 48 were reported in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, medical officials said an Israeli strike targeting aid workers southwest of the city killed 13 people and wounded dozens more.

Another 13 were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed an aid warehouse in the Zeitoun neighborhood of southern Gaza City, according to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital sources. The airstrike caused major destruction to the facility.

In Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza, Israeli forces struck an area near Halawa roundabout, killing four and injuring several others. Red Crescent teams recovered the bodies and transported the wounded to Al-Shifa Hospital.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported mass displacement from the northern Gaza Strip amid intense Israeli bombardment of homes, shelters, and civilian gathering points.

The Israeli army has issued evacuation orders for neighborhoods including eastern Zaytoun, Jabaliya, Tuffah, Daraj, and Sabra, instructing residents to move toward the Mawasi area via Rashid Road—despite continued airstrikes on these supposedly “safe” zones.

Israeli warplanes reportedly struck five schools hosting displaced families, three of them located in the Zaytoun neighborhood. Among them, the Yaffa School in Tuffah—designated as a safe shelter—was completely destroyed.

Classrooms at Fahd al-Sabah School in the same area were also bombed, injuring multiple displaced persons. Al-Hurriya and Al-Falah schools in Zaytoun were similarly hit.

In central Gaza, Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced people inside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. The Government Media Office in Gaza confirmed it was the 12th such strike on the hospital, endangering the lives of patients.

Since the beginning of the war, Israeli forces have targeted 256 displacement centers, which collectively sheltered over 700,000 people. According to the media office, the military has intensified these attacks in June, bombing at least 11 more centers—mostly schools.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death or injury of around 190,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—with over 14,000 still missing. A devastating famine is now putting thousands more at imminent risk.

(PC, AJA)