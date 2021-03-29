I SUPPORT THE PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Help Us so that Our Voice May Continue to Be Heard

Dear Readers,

22 years on, and we are still going strong, tenaciously fighting against misinformation, disinformation, outright lies, hate and racism. Our objective is to educate people on Palestine and related global subjects, from the suffering Yemenis to the ethnically-cleansed Rohingyas. However, our ultimate goal is to do more than this: to achieve a paradigm shift where a just peace and true equality may prevail, not only in Palestine but across the globe.

To make a contribution using your credit card or PayPal, please click HERE. If you prefer to make a donation by check or money order, you can reach us at our Post Office Box address, below: The Palestine Chronicle P.O. Box 196 Mountlake Terrace WA, 98043 USA

Our goals and objectives may seem to be far-fetched, but they are not. Over two decades ago, we set out on a mission to merely present an alternative point of view to mainstream media’s unrelenting bias on Palestine. It seemed like a humble goal at the time, borne out of frustration and a feeling of helplessness. All these years later, The Palestine Chronicle – along with our French sister publication, Chronique Palestine – has become an institution with a global audience, a decided editorial line and, literally, millions of readers across the world.

We have yet to reach our goal, that of the coveted paradigm shift, but we are certainly on track, and we thank you for this.

In our April fundraiser appeal, we are, once more, reaching out to our readers to help us acquire the urgently-needed funds that will ensure our publications remain active for six more months, creating critical content and giving a platform to an articulate and powerful Palestinian voice that has been deliberately silenced and marginalized.

The Palestine Chronicle is a qualified 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed under the law.

Thank you for your greatly appreciated support.

The Palestine Chronicle Family