ICC Bars Prosecutor from Publicizing New Applications for Israel Arrest Warrants

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The news comes as the ICC prosecutor reportedly prepares for a fresh round of applications for Israeli suspects in the court’s Palestine case.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has been barred from publicizing any new applications for arrest warrants in the court’s Palestine case, the Guardian reported on Monday.

ICC judges issued the order “behind closed doors this month” as Khan prepares for “a fresh round of applications for Israeli suspects” in connection with alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories, the paper reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

#warcrimes Guardian reporting that ICC judges have stopped chief prosecutor Karim Khan from going public with people he wants to indict before they can review the evidence (Guardian)https://t.co/zmPJsWQhdv — Chris Stephen (@reportingLibya) April 29, 2025

Khan secured warrants of arrest for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November last year.

The paper also cited sources as saying that Khan’s decision to publicize the first round of arrest warrants in the case “was opposed by some of Khan’s senior staff,” claiming that it placed the judges overseeing the case under “unprecedented public pressure.”

West Bank Crimes

Court sources told the paper that they expected the new round of warrants to focus on alleged crimes in the occupied West Bank.

The report noted that the process for applying for ICC arrest warrants “often occurs in closed proceedings” with the aim of possibly protecting“the integrity of investigations” as well as to “ensure the safety of witnesses and victims, and improve the chances of locating and apprehending suspects.”

However, the report added, the prosecutor “has significant autonomy and is able to publicize arrest warrant applications if, for example, it could have a deterrent effect on continuing alleged crimes and does not hinder arrest opportunities.”

It said Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, “revealed the existence of an arrest warrant only after it was approved by judges.”

Ongoing Genocidal Attacks

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Amnesty International’s new report paints a grim picture of Gaza’s devastation and accuses Israel of war crimes and apartheid, urging urgent international accountability.https://t.co/nZL9ZJ5t5f pic.twitter.com/kHUQwKhZhr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 29, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)