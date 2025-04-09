ICJ to Hold Public Hearings on Israel’s Duties Regarding UN Activities in Palestine

The UN General Assembly’s decision to seek this advisory opinion was a direct consequence of legislation enacted by Israel in October 2024.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the main judicial organ of the United Nations, has announced a five-day schedule for public hearings to provide an advisory opinion on the legal obligations of Israel concerning the activities of the UN within the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the ICJ statement, these hearings are set to commence on April 28 and conclude on May 2.

The request for this advisory opinion originated from a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly on December 19, 2024.

This resolution, sponsored by Norway and adopted with a significant majority of 137 votes in favor, 12 against, and 22 abstentions, specifically asks the ICJ to delineate Israel’s responsibilities towards the United Nations and other relevant parties regarding the provision of essential services and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population residing in the occupied territories.

A substantial number of states, totaling forty-four, will be afforded the opportunity to present their perspectives during these crucial hearings.

The participating nations include Palestine, the United States, and the United Kingdom, alongside a diverse representation of countries from Europe, South America, North America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

Furthermore, four prominent international organizations – the United Nations itself, the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union – are also slated to contribute to the proceedings.

The UN General Assembly’s decision to seek this advisory opinion was a direct consequence of legislation enacted by Israel in October 2024.

This Israeli law effectively outlawed the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) across both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Following the implementation of this law, Israel has intensified its restrictions on UNRWA’s activities within these territories, exemplified by the recent closure of six educational institutions in annexed East Jerusalem that were affiliated with the agency.

In July 2024, the ICJ issued a ruling declaring Israel’s continued occupation of these territories, including the Gaza Strip, as legally invalid.

Additionally, the court is currently engaged in a separate legal action initiated by South Africa, which accuses Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

While this case is still ongoing, the ICJ has already delivered provisional rulings indicating a tangible risk of Israel breaching the Genocide Convention.

As part of these preliminary measures, the court has mandated that Israel implement emergency actions, including facilitating the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

(PC, ICJ Website)