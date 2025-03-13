ICJ to Hold Public Hearings on Israel’s Obligations in Occupied Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The contributors included Chile, Malaysia, Russia, Turkiye, Qatar, Spain, South Africa, Ireland, the League of Arab States, Israel, France, the US, and Palestine.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) said it has received 45 written statements from states and international organizations as part of its advisory proceedings on Israel’s obligations regarding the UN, other international organizations, and third parties in occupied Palestine, a matter set to be addressed in upcoming public hearings.

“The Court will hold public hearings, which will open on Monday 28 April 2025 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court,” the ICJ said in a statement on Wednesday.

PRESS RELEASE: 45 written statements have been filed in the #ICJ Registry by States and international organizations in the advisory proceedings… (1/2) Link to the press release: https://t.co/acbeeJSyYG pic.twitter.com/uTFUemNnt2 — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) March 12, 2025

The proceedings, initiated following a request for an advisory opinion, have drawn responses from a diverse group of countries and entities.

The submissions, according to the statement, were filed within the time frame set by the ICJ president’s order on December 23.

AU’s Filing

Notably, the African Union was granted an exceptional extension to submit its statement beyond the original deadline.

The Court decided, “on an exceptional basis, to authorize the late filing of the written statement of the African Union,” the statement said.

The list of contributors included Chile, Malaysia, Russia, Turkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, Spain, South Africa, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, China, the Netherlands, Brazil, Egypt, Israel, France, the US, and Palestine.

OIC, Arab League

Key international organisations such as the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Arab League also presented their perspectives, the statement said.

In accordance with Article 106 of the ICJ’s rules, the written statements may be made publicly available once oral proceedings commence.

Israel also faces a case of genocide at the ICJ filed by South Africa for its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 48,000 Palestinians and reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

(PC, Anadolu)