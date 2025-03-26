ICJP to Romania: Investigate, Arrest Israeli Soldier over War Crimes in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) submitted a criminal complaint to Romanian authorities on Tuesday, calling for the investigation and arrest of a suspected Israeli soldier currently in the country.

The complaint was filed under the ICJP’s Global 195 initiative, launched to ensure that domestic and international legal mechanisms are utilized to pursue individuals, Israeli or dual nationals, across military and political ranks, suspected of war crimes.

BREAKING 🚨 #Global195 We have identified a suspected war criminal currently present in Romania. ICJP has submitted a criminal complaint outlining allegations of crimes under Romanian & Int’l law. We urge Romanian authorities to arrest the individual:https://t.co/fI4vA9lshQ — ICJP (🦋: icjpalestine.com) (@ICJPalestine) March 25, 2025

“No one who commits international crimes should be able to travel the world with impunity,” Tayab Ali, Director of ICJP, said in a statement.

Ali explained that the Global 195 project “is a direct response to the silence of governments and the paralysis of the international community.”

“Romania now has a legal and moral duty to act. War crimes must be met with justice,” he stressed.

Photographic Evidence

The complaint includes photographic evidence of the named suspect next to another soldier in clothing belonging to Palestinian civilians, “and outlines credible allegations that the individual took part in Israeli military operations which may constitute war crimes under both Romanian and international law,” the London-based legal organization said in a statement.

The submission also refers to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants issued for senior Israeli officials, “and urges Romanian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under the Rome Statute, which Romania ratified in 2004, as well as the Romanian Criminal Code’s provisions on war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Under domestic and international law, if a suspected war criminal is on Romanian soil, the country’s legal sysTem must respond,” ICJP emphasized.

Its legal team has requested that Romanian police “detain the individual, seize their electronic devices for forensic examination, and initiate a full criminal investigation,” the organization said in a statement.

Coordination of Legal Interventions

Under the Global 195 initiative, named for the number of countries under the jurisdiction of international criminal law, ICJP “is coordinating legal interventions across multiple jurisdictions to hold perpetrators of international crimes accountable, wherever they may travel or reside.”

Following last week’s press conference with lawyers speaking from the UK, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, Malaysia and Norway, ICJP said this action represents the latest country where the initiative has reached.

It comes “as pressure intensifies on states to uphold their international obligations and bring perpetrators to account,” the organization said.

Nepal Requested to Arrest Soldier

On Monday, the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) officially filed a formal request with the Nepalese authorities to immediately arrest and extradite an Israeli soldier for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed in Gaza.

Lieutenant Amit Nechmya, a platoon commander in the Latak Platoon of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion (435), “is currently vacationing in Nepal in an apparent attempt to evade justice,” HRF said in a statement.

In January, HRF filed a case in Buenos Aires where Nechmya was vacationing, charging him with multiple grave violations under international law.

“Since then, new evidence has emerged confirming Nechmya’s efforts to destroy critical proof of his involvement in war crimes committed in Gaza, further underlining the urgency of his apprehension,” the Belgium-based rights organization said.

In October last year, HRF filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against 1,000 Israeli soldiers for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)