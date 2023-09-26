Illegal Jewish Settlers Damage Electricity Poles in Northern West Bank

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Scores of illegal Jewish settlers damaged a number of electricity poles on Tuesday, between the towns of Qasra and Jalud, south of the occupied West bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fouad Hassan, a local activist, told WAFA that a group of Israeli Jewish settlers attacked the southern area of the city on the road connecting the towns of Qasra and Jalud, where they damaged several electricity poles.

The residents of the two towns were able to confront the settlers and to disperse them.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(PC, WAFA)