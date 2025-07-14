Illegal Settlers Destroy Water Wells in West Bank – Dozens of Villages Affected 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Jerusalem Water Undertaking warned that the entire region will face an unprecedented water crisis “if no action is taken to halt Israeli settler attacks.”

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers have destroyed water wells in a town in the occupied West Bank, a local non-governmental organization said on Monday.

The armed settlers caused significant destruction to the Ein Samiya wells in Ramallah in the central West Bank on Sunday night, resulting in a complete loss of access to the wells, the Jerusalem Water Undertaking said in a statement, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The Jerusalem Governorate Water Authority stated that a group of Israeli settlers stormed all the Ain Samia wells last night and vandalized them, causing significant destruction and a complete control over the wells. The Authority explained that these wells are the sole source… pic.twitter.com/w8X6fNpSpP — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 14, 2025

The organization said that the destroyed wells were the only source of water for dozens of Palestinian villages in the area.

It warned that the entire region will face an unprecedented water crisis “if no action is taken to halt Israeli settler attacks.”

Since the 1960s, six wells in Kafr Malik’s Ein Samiya have been supplying water for the majority of the eastern Ramallah towns in the central occupied West Bank, the report stated.

Elderly Man Assaulted

Also on Monday, an elderly Palestinian man sustained serious injuries after a brutal attack by illegal settlers in the village of Al-Minya, southeast of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to Zayed Kawazba, head of the village council, a group of settlers attacked and assaulted Abdel Mahdi Matour, 60, with sticks, causing multiple injuries to his face and hand.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) confirmed that Matour suffered a broken jaw and a fractured hand, the report stated.

Earlier, the same group of settlers erected four tents in the Al-Qarn area of the village and uprooted approximately 1,500 olive saplings belonging to the Matour and Jabarin families, it added.

This incident is part of a border systematic effort to forcibly displace Palestinians from their lands.

Jericho

Elsewhere on Monday, illegal settlers released herds of livestock into a Palestinian residential area in the Shallal al-Auja region north of Jericho, WAFA reported.

According to the Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, which documented the incident through photos and video footage, the herds of livestock were seen roaming between homes and agricultural plots, causing damage to farmland and infrastructure, the report noted.

Israeli settlers let their sheep graze on Palestinian land near the village of Al-Auja, north of Jericho in the eastern occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/QA9miW6jHp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 14, 2025

Hasan Mleihat, the organization’s general coordinator, described the incident as part of a border pattern of ongoing harassment aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians and expanding illegal outposts in the Jordan Valley, which is under full Israeli control.

Such practices pose a direct threat to the stability of the population centers in the Jordan Valley and reflect a systematic escalation against the Palestinian communities, the report stated.

Escalations

According to WAFA, illegal settlers established 23 new outposts, mostly agricultural in nature, with full protection and backing from the Israeli military, in the first six months of the year.

During the same period, settlers carried out 2,153 recorded attacks, resulting in the killing of four Palestinians. Such attacks have included home burnings, armed raids on villages, land confiscations, road sabotage, and large-scale colonist invasions — particularly in villages like Kafr Malik, al-Mughayyer, Beita, and Sinjil, the report stated.

ICJ Ruling

According to Palestinian figures cited by Anadolu, there are around 770,000 illegal settlers in 180 illegal settlements and 256 illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

“Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law,” the 15-judge panel found.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)