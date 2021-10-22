In Photo: Gaza Singers Celebrate Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

The occasion of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday – Eid al-Mawlid al-Nabawi – is celebrated across the Muslim world every year with various communal activities, charity work and, often songs and Nashid. This year the occasion fell on October 18 (Islamic Calendar Rabi Al-Awwal 12).

The day is also special to the Palestinian Muslim community throughout Palestine.

Kananyat Center for Culture brought together women artists (Munshidat) from throughout the Gaza Strip as they performed in the Ghusein House of Folklore in Gaza City.

Poets and singers from various parts of Gaza attended and performed in the event, which focused on a type of song called ‘Al-Madih al-Nawabi’ – religious songs that are dedicated to the virtues of Prophet Mohammed.

Meanwhile, a separate event was held in the historic Great Omari Mosque, also in Gaza City, where religious artists performed to a large audience.

Despite the Israeli siege and the latest war of May, which killed and wounded thousands, Gaza’s cultural and artistic scene remains thriving.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)