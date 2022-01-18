IN PHOTOS: 45 Palestinian Women and Their Art

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

The artwork and embroideries of 45 Palestinian women from the Gaza Strip were selected to participate in an art gallery known as the Riyadiat – women pioneers.

The gallery was sponsored by the Gaza municipality and was held on Tuesday, January 18.

The gallery is part of a larger project aimed at providing employment for women throughout the besieged Gaza Strip.

“The goal of this project is to strengthen women economically while protecting and preserving Palestinian tradition,” Nihad Shqliya, manager of the Arts Village in Gaza, told The Palestine Chronicle.

According to Shqliya, all the items at the gallery were achieved in 66 working days and they include 260 paintings, carvings and embroideries. “All of the pieces that have been achieved will be gifted to the Gaza Municipality, which in turn, will present them to their official visitors as a way to educate the world on the Palestinian identity and culture,” Shqliya added.

Palestinian artist Khloud al-’Aklouq told The Palestine Chronicle that “this art will serve as our ambassador outside of Palestine.”

Another artist, Nahil Zaydiah, said that the art has intentionally focused on reviving the historic monuments of Gaza, such as Al-Omari Mosque, the Pasha Palace, and the Samra Bath.

‘Ala ‘Abed told The Palestine Chronicle that the women artists were keen on presenting Palestinian embroidery in their work as Palestinian embroidery has recently been added to the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List.

“Art can be considered a soft power that is used to celebrate Palestinian identity in the face of the Israeli military occupation,” ‘Abed added.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)