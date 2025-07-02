Indonesian Hospital Director, Family Killed as Israel Targets Medical Workers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes killed Dr. Marwan Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, along with his family, as Gaza’s Health Ministry reports the deliberate targeting of medical personnel.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has confirmed the killing of Dr. Marwan Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike that struck his home in western Gaza. Dr. Sultan was killed along with his wife and five members of his family.

In an official statement, the Ministry said:

“With deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn the martyr of humanitarian and medical duty, Dr. Marwan Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, who was killed along with several members of his family when Israeli forces bombed his home in Gaza City.”

The Ministry added that each crime committed against medical and humanitarian staff reflects a systematic and deliberate strategy to target those working in the healthcare sector, declaring its strong condemnation of the attack on Dr. Sultan and other health workers.

Dr. Munir al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, described Dr. Sultan as one of the Strip’s most distinguished scientific and medical figures.

Similarly, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, said the killing of Dr. Sultan represents yet another assassination of Gaza’s medical professionals.

He noted that Dr. Sultan was one of only two cardiology consultants serving the northern region of the Strip.

In a related development, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza reported the killing of five Palestinians in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in the center of Deir al-Balah.

According to the source, the victims included two doctors from Al-Baraka Medical Center, two young girls, and a woman. Several others were wounded, some in critical condition.

Since the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 1,580 medical personnel, according to figures published by the Government Media Office.

Last May, the Indonesian Hospital itself was rendered out of service after being bombarded by Israeli forces, which destroyed its generators and caused severe damage to multiple departments. Medical teams were forced to evacuate patients under fire.

For nearly 22 months, Israel—with the full support of the United States—has continued its genocide in Gaza, leaving approximately 191,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, the majority of them children and women. Over 14,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced.

(PC, AJA)