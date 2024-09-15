‘Inept’ Government – Lieberman Calls for Netanyahu’s Ouster amid Rocket Attacks from Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Avigdor Lieberman stressed that the change of government needs to happen rapidly to ensure the safety of residents in the north and all Israelis.

Israeli opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman said on Saturday that the “inept” government of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to go to restore security in the north, after dozens of rockets landed in the north from Lebanon, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Another unbearable Saturday in the north, with dozens of rockets launched since the morning, while our leadership remains silent and ineffective,” the leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party wrote on X.

The opposition leader stressed that the change of government needs to happen rapidly to ensure the safety of residents in the north and all Israelis, according to Anadolu.

This came following reports that the Israeli army found around 55 rockets fired at the Upper Galilee in the north from Lebanon.

Liberman’s statement coincided with that of former War Council member Benny Gantz who said, that “the time has come to use force against Hezbollah and return the residents of the north safely to their homes,” while criticizing Netanyahu’s government, describing it as “paralyzed and disintegrated” for neglecting the residents in northern Israel.

Operations Expanded

In the meantime, Netanyahu announced Saturday night that he intends to expand the military operations on the northern front, according to Israel’s Channel 13.

The channel quoted Netanyahu as stating that Israel “is about to launch a broad and powerful operation on the northern front.” According to the same source, the Israeli army is aiming for a “gradual escalation” in this region.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) previously reported that this decision is expected to be made during a Security and Political Affairs Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday.

Netanyahu’s decision to intensify military efforts in the north comes amid expectations that the return of residents to border towns in northern Israel will be officially approved as one of the objectives of the ongoing war.

Following the announcement of the expanded operations, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed the military’s readiness to escalate tensions with Lebanon, though he acknowledged that this could complicate efforts to reach a prisoner exchange deal in Gaza.

Gallant had previously stated, during an inspection of the Netzarim axis in central Gaza, that the army is prepared to rapidly move its focus from the Gaza Strip to the northern front if necessary, citing the increased Hezbollah strikes on northern Israeli sites.

Meanwhile, Naim Qassem, deputy secretary-general of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah stressed on Saturday that a ceasefire in Gaza would be the only way for Israel to return its residents to the north, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

“The support front in Lebanon will continue as long as the war in Gaza continues, and the pace of this support increases as Israel increases its aggression, especially when it targets civilians,” he was quoted as saying, adding that “there is no way for the settlers in the north to return except by stopping the war on Gaza.”

Border War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Anadolu)