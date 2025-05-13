Injured Youth Beaten by Israeli Forces amid Raids, Arrests across West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces also carried out demolition and leveling operations in the town of Anata, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces beat and kicked a Palestinian youth after shooting him in the Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, on Tuesday, while several more Palestinians were injured and detained during raids across the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers opened fire at the young man at the entrance to the camp, injuring him in both legs, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. They then subsequently assaulted him, videos of which were shared by Palestinian media.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation soldiers beat and kick a Palestinian youth after shooting and injuring him in Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/TT8IhxiEHV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 13, 2025

The Jerusalem Governorate reported that an Israeli army force, accompanied by several bulldozers and machinery, stormed the Al-Buhaira neighborhood in the town of Anata, WAFA reported. They then began demolishing residential rooms and walls, uprooting trees and lands, and cutting electricity lines in the area.

Heavy deployment of the Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm city. pic.twitter.com/UIubwCVj64 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 13, 2025

The governorate explained that the demolitions affected two temporary rooms provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) as assistance to shelter the owners of homes previously destroyed by the occupation forces, the report noted.

Escalating Home Demolitions

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented that Israeli authorities carried out 73 demolition operations in April, affecting 152 structures, including 96 inhabited homes, 10 uninhabited ones, and 34 agricultural and other structures.

These operations were concentrated in the Tubas Governorate with 59 structures, the Hebron (al-Khalil) Governorate with 39 structures, and the Jerusalem Governorate with 17 structures.

13 May 2025: Demolition reported this morning in Anata, the West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territory. pic.twitter.com/mGSVOdod00 — OCHA OPT (Palestine) (@ochaopt) May 13, 2025

Israeli army forces also surrounded a house in Askar al-Jadid camp, east of Nablus, on Tuesday morning.

WAFA reported that several Israeli military jeeps stormed the city from the Awarta checkpoint and surrounded a house inside Askar al-Jadid camp. The army also launched surveillance drones over the camp.

Al Jazeera Arabic reported that several Palestinians suffered from suffocation after Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs in the town of Sa’ir, northeast of Hebron. The injured received medical treatment in the field.

The report cited sources as saying that a fire broke out in Palestinian-owned agricultural land as a result of the army firing grenades at it.

Elderly Man Injured

In the south of Hebron, an elderly Palestinian man was injured following an attack carried out by armed illegal Israeli settlers on residents of the Masafer Yatta village, Al Jazeera reported.

The settlers from the illegal outpost, Mitzpe Yair, released their livestock onto land planted with seasonal crops and fruit trees in Masafer Yatta, the report added.

Israeli settlers stormed Palestinian lands, attacked the landowners, and released their livestock onto crops near Khirbet Aqawis and Shaab al-Batim, in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/MD4udfDsvL — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 12, 2025

Residents were reported to have attempted to confront the settlers and prevent them from destroying the crops, but were attacked. The settlers also fired live ammunition at the Palestinians, but no injuries were reported. The army detained a number of Palestinians for more than half an hour, the report added.

Over 500 Detained in April

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs, and the non-governmental human rights organization Addameer, Israel arrested 530 Palestinians in the West Bank last month.

In a joint statement, Al Jazeera reported, the organizations said that among those arrested were 18 women and 60 children.

Why is throwing rocks an excuse to execute Palestinian children? Here’s how a gesture of defiance is distorted into a fabricated threat, used to justify extrajudicial killings and mass imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/zhoI6gEr3N — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 13, 2025

The statement noted that Jenin and Tulkarem were experiencing intensive arrest campaigns and forced displacement of thousands, in addition to the destruction of infrastructure and home demolitions.

‘Mega Theft’ of West Bank Land

Meanwhile, the Israeli NGO Peace Now has condemned the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to initiate a “land registration process” in Area C of the West Bank.

In a statement, the organization, explained that the process of land registration “determines definitive ownership of land, and due to its irreversible nature, international law prohibits an occupying power from carrying it out in occupied territory.”

The Cabinet decided yesterday to initiate land registration process in West Bank.

This decision will result in mass land grab, dispossessing Palestinians from their rights to most of the land in Area C. Here’s why: …/2https://t.co/LpFHtnc5p0 — Peace Now (@peacenowisrael) May 12, 2025

“The cabinet decision on a land registration in the West Bank is a mega theft of Palestinian lands in Area C,” Peace Now stated.

Land registration will result in the transfer of ownership of the vast majority of Area C to the state, “and the Palestinians will have no practical way to realize their ownership rights,” the statement added.

“It is not without reason that international law prohibits land registration in occupied territories, and Israel itself issued an order prohibiting it after 1967. The decision constitutes a move towards full-scale annexation,” Peace Now warned.

(PC, WAFA, AJA)