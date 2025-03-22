Inside Israel’s Deadly Strike on Gaza’s Resistance Leaders: What Went Wrong?

By Ahmed Abdel Rahman

Ahmed Abdel Rahman examines the factors that allowed Israel to successfully target and assassinate key resistance leaders in Gaza, as detailed in his latest article on the Al-Mayadeen Arabic website.

Despite several days passing since Israel resumed its attack on Gaza, questions continue to arise in both Palestinian and global discussions, flooding social media platforms.

Some of these questions focus on why the Zionist entity broke the ceasefire and returned to fighting just two months after an agreement was reached. This agreement was supposed to be implemented in three stages until a final, comprehensive resolution was achieved.

Other questions concern the role of mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. Despite Israel violating most of the ceasefire’s clauses, these mediators reassured the public that the ceasefire would hold.

However, Israel, through officials like Benjamin Netanyahu, openly stated that it would resume fighting unless its demands, which contradicted the agreement, were met.

Assassination of Resistance Leaders

One of the most pressing questions, particularly among Palestinians, is how the Israeli occupation army managed to locate and target the political and military leaders of the resistance factions in Gaza.

These leaders, along with their families, were struck in a surprising and devastating manner. Many were killed in their homes or places of residence, with some targeted even in “safe” locations, not previously known.

According to Gaza’s resistance factions, Israel assassinated several high-ranking government officials responsible for managing vital affairs in Gaza, including Abu Ma’adh al-Dallalis, the head of the committee, and officials overseeing sensitive areas such as internal and public security.

Israel also killed members of Hamas’ political bureau, military wing leaders, and a senior member of the missile unit in the Al-Qassam Brigades. The military spokesperson for the brigades, Naji Abu Saif (“Abu Hamza”), was martyred along with his wife, brother, and several family members.

While assassinations continue, albeit at a slower pace, questions persist regarding the initial strike that claimed the most lives. For many, the reasons behind the attack remain a complex puzzle.

Key Reasons Behind Israel’s Success

Here, we will highlight several key reasons that enabled Israel to execute its operations successfully.

This is not to praise Israel’s military capabilities but to understand the factors that contributed to its success.

Recognizing these reasons can help reduce future losses and avoid repeating such operations.

Complacency and Security Lapses

The primary reason for the success of these attacks was the complacency of the targeted leaders and Gaza’s residents.

Many had come to believe that the brutal conflict was over and that the war would not return. They assumed Israeli threats of resuming fighting were just negotiation tactics, not a real possibility.

This complacency led to a significant decline in security measures among the leaders. Security precautions that had once kept the enemy from locating them during months of conflict weakened.

Notably, there was increased use of smartphones, public appearances, and resumption of governmental and organizational duties without proper security procedures. This created an opportunity for Israeli intelligence agencies, active during the ceasefire, to pinpoint targets with alarming ease, leading to a high success rate of over 90%.

False Reassurances

Another contributing factor was the false sense of security promoted by mediators, who reassured the resistance factions that Israel had no intention of resuming the war.

Given Israel’s internal political crises, including the instability of its prime minister, and the American opposition to renewed fighting, many believed that Israel would only impose threats, close crossings, and tighten the siege, without actually engaging in direct conflict.

These reassurances contributed to the misjudgment by resistance leaders, further diminishing their security measures. As a result, when Israel launched its deadly attack, the resistance faced devastating losses, leaving them with few options to counter the renewed aggression, which could escalate further with US support and unprecedented Arab and Islamic failure.

Israel’s Advanced Intelligence Tools

A third critical factor, which many may not have fully considered, is the use of new intelligence-gathering tools by Israel. While Israel has long used drones, phone surveillance, electronic monitoring, and spy satellites, recent developments indicate the enemy has expanded its toolkit.

Israel deployed advanced thermal cameras, many mounted on reconnaissance drones like the “Hermes 450” and the multi-purpose “Orbiter 1.”

These drones were used extensively during the ceasefire. Additionally, large cranes set up at newly established military sites along the Gaza border were equipped with thermal cameras capable of capturing high-quality images at considerable distances.

Furthermore, Israel reportedly planted numerous camouflaged espionage devices throughout Gaza, taking advantage of its military incursions during the first phase of the war. These devices provided critical information on the movements and locations of resistance leaders, which played a pivotal role in identifying targets.

Preparing for the Future

These factors, among others, allowed Israel to carry out its attack with brutal efficiency. Israel violated previous ceasefire agreements and human rights conventions, deliberately targeting leaders and their families to maximize casualties and attempt to break the morale of both the people and the resistance.

Despite this, the Palestinian people continue to show remarkable resilience, as is customary.

Looking ahead, Palestinians in Gaza must prepare for the possibility of further escalation. It’s crucial not to rely on external guarantees, as the situation is part of a larger, regional conspiracy involving global colonial powers intent on imposing control over the region, crushing resistance, and erasing defiance.

To confront this, greater caution, preparedness, and the development of diverse capabilities are essential. Effective strategies must be developed to manage this ongoing confrontation.

– Ahmed Abdel Rahman is a writer on political and military affairs.

(Al-Mayadeen Arabic website – translated and prepared by the Palestine Chronicle)

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.