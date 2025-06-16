Iran Calls for Tel Aviv Evacuation amid Missile Strikes that Killed 24

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following Israel’s strikes on Tehran, Iran escalates with advanced missile attacks and urges civilians in Tel Aviv to leave the city.

Israeli ambulance services confirmed that the death toll from the latest Iranian missile strike has risen to 11, with at least 287 people injured. Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars News Agency cited a senior Iranian security official as saying that Tehran is preparing for a major escalation—its largest response yet since the outbreak of Israeli aggression.

According to Israeli media, three people were killed in an attack on an oil refinery in Haifa Bay following an Iranian missile strike.

Earlier, the Israeli Government Press Office reported that a total of 24 Israelis had been killed and approximately 600 injured in Iranian missile strikes since last Friday, launched in retaliation for Israel’s attack on Iran.

Israelis are heard crying and screaming in fear as Iranian ballistic missile hits their building. pic.twitter.com/4dcLUya9D8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 16, 2025

Calls for Evacuation

Iranian state media reported on Monday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called on Tel Aviv residents to evacuate immediately, shortly after Israel issued a similar evacuation advisory for a specific area in Tehran.

The IRGC announced that it had launched a new wave of missile attacks, describing them as the most powerful and destructive since the confrontation began. According to Iranian sources, the strikes targeted Israeli command and control systems and employed advanced technology, including hypersonic missiles designed to penetrate Israel’s air defenses.

Despite US support and Israel’s possession of cutting-edge defense systems, the IRGC claimed its missiles hit their intended targets. Tasnim News Agency reported that a larger number of hypersonic missiles were used in the Haifa and Tel Aviv attacks than in previous waves. Fars News also identified the missiles deployed as Emad, Qader, and Khaybar Shekan models.

The moment two Iranian missiles evade Israeli interceptors and strike Haifa power plant. pic.twitter.com/pNPEDBm5jd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 16, 2025

Ready for Long War

A senior advisor to the IRGC commander told Tasnim that Iran is prepared for a long and comprehensive conflict, emphasizing that Tehran has not yet used its full missile arsenal. He warned that in the coming days, the world would witness “field innovations” showcasing Iran’s military capabilities.

He further stated that the Iranian military is fully equipped to confront the “Zionist regime,” and that the near future would reveal the extent of Iran’s strength in multiple areas of defense.

Massive Damage in Tel Aviv, Haifa

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom cited eyewitnesses who described widespread destruction in the Greater Tel Aviv area. Haaretz reported that the Iranian strikes targeted both military sites and urban infrastructure.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN), a building in Tel Aviv collapsed after taking a direct hit. Three people remain missing in Haifa, with growing fears for their lives.

Rescue operations are ongoing at three locations in the Gush Dan area, where people are reportedly trapped under rubble. Six people are feared missing at two additional sites. Similar scenes were reported in Haifa, where authorities lost contact with people buried under debris.

The Israeli Home Front Command confirmed that the Iranian missile assault extended from Eilat in the south to Naqoura in the north. Sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and several other cities following the launch of missiles from Iran, which Israeli officials said marked the most intense bombardment since the confrontation began.

A fire broke out at the Haifa Power Plant. pic.twitter.com/sjTxVLR6zm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 16, 2025

Strike near US Embassy

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed that an Iranian missile struck near the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, causing minor damage but no injuries among embassy staff. Both the embassy and the US consulate in Israel will remain closed today as a precaution.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that a missile had directly hit a shelter in Petah Tikva, killing three Israelis. The newspaper Maariv quoted an ambulance service spokesperson who warned that public shelters may not be capable of withstanding the force of Iranian missile strikes.

The commander of Israel’s central police district reported extensive structural damage in central Israel.

A police spokeswoman told Channel 14 that the situation remains dire at multiple impact sites across the region.

(PC, AJA)