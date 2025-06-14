Iran Eyes Hormuz Shutdown, Pulls Out of Nuclear Talks after Israeli Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran considers closing the world’s most important oil corridor following Israeli attacks and the suspension of nuclear talks with the US.

A senior Iranian lawmaker announced on Saturday that Tehran is seriously considering closing the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil shipping route, amid the most intense military confrontation between Iran and Israel to date.

Ismail Kowsari, a member of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security, told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the government is evaluating a move to shut down the narrow waterway, located between Iran and Oman.

The Strait is responsible for the transit of nearly two-thirds of the world’s oil production and has long been a focal point in regional geopolitical conflicts.

The Strait of Hormuz, often referred to as the “lifeline” of the global economy, has been used in the past as a pressure point in regional conflicts. During the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, Iran joined other oil-producing nations in suspending exports through the strait to protest Western support for Israel.

🚨 A powerful explosion was reported at Kangan Port in Iran’s Bushehr Province. Local sources say Israeli drone strikes ignited fires at South Pars gas facilities. pic.twitter.com/5cJXEX5W5q — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025

The announcement comes in the wake of an unprecedented Israeli military campaign against Iranian territory.

The operation, codenamed by Israel ‘Rising Lion’, began at dawn on Friday and targeted nuclear facilities, missile bases, and high-ranking Iranian military and scientific figures. According to Iranian state sources, 78 people were killed in the attacks.

The Israeli military stated that the strikes were a “preemptive” response to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile capabilities, and were carried out under orders from the political leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the assault as an effort to “destroy Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile factories, and other military capabilities.”

Later that evening, Iran launched a retaliatory operation dubbed True Promise-3, involving six waves of ballistic missile and drone strikes. Israeli sources confirmed that three people were killed and 172 wounded, with significant material damage reported, especially in the greater Tel Aviv area.

One Israeli media outlet noted a “very serious incident” in Tel Aviv linked to an Iranian strike on a strategic site, though further details were withheld under military censorship.

No Nuclear Talks

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States are no longer justified under these circumstances.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, Araghchi accused Washington of complicity in the Israeli aggression, stating, “Negotiations with the United States are unjustified in light of Israel’s continued barbaric behavior and Washington’s tacit approval.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei reinforced the position, calling talks with Washington “meaningless” and accusing the US of giving Israel a “green light” for its strikes.

Ben-Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international hub, appears deserted in the aftermath of the Iranian strikes. Photos show piles of luggage left behind as returning passengers remain absent. pic.twitter.com/8Ow7XvIquD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025

He added that the future of the nuclear talks, which were scheduled to resume Sunday in Muscat, will be determined after further consultations. Tehran has already announced a suspension of those talks following Friday’s attacks.

Baghaei also condemned the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors for what he described as justifying Israel’s targeting of Iranian nuclear sites. He stated the agency’s recent statements about Iran’s non-compliance had provided cover for the assault.

The US, for its part, has denied any involvement in Israel’s offensive. A US official, quoted by The Washington Post, reiterated Washington’s interest in continuing dialogue with Tehran and rejected claims that the talks were a ploy to mislead the Iranian government, calling such allegations “a completely false narrative.”

(PC, AJA, Iranian Media)