Iran Launches Largest Strike Yet: Dozens Injured, Fires Rage in Tel Aviv

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran launched its largest barrage in 48 hours, injuring over 130 and striking multiple Israeli cities, including near Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

Iran launched a new wave of missiles and drones targeting several areas across Israel, in what Israeli sources described as the largest attack in the past 48 hours.

According to Israeli Army Radio, between 20 and 30 rockets were fired from Iran. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) later confirmed that the number of injuries had climbed to 137.

One of the rockets struck the vicinity of the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba—a key facility for treating soldiers wounded in Gaza.

According to Israeli media, the strike caused part of the structure to collapse. However, the Israeli Ministry of Health stated that only minor injuries and light structural damage were sustained, and the hospital remained operational.

🇮🇷/🇮🇱 Dozens of firefighting units and rescue crews are working to evacuate settlers trapped under the rubble south of Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/CIM4okd7ZH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 19, 2025

Iran’s state news agency claimed that the intended target was the Israeli army’s command and intelligence headquarters, located adjacent to Soroka Hospital.

The agency said the facility houses thousands of soldiers and includes key military infrastructure such as cyber operations, command and control systems, and intelligence networks.

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister rejected the claim that a military site was hit, claiming instead that Soroka Hospital was deliberately targeted by an Iranian ballistic missile.

The attack triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and towns across northern Israel, including the Galilee, amid warnings of incoming drones. The Israeli Home Front Command urged civilians to seek shelter immediately.

Iranian missiles reportedly struck multiple cities, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan—where the Israeli Stock Exchange building was damaged—Holon, and Beersheba.

🇮🇷/🇮🇱 Extensive destruction reported in Tel Aviv following tonight’s Iranian missile strike. pic.twitter.com/3QfPKP0Ltq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 19, 2025

Israel’s Channel 12 confirmed reports of direct hits in Greater Tel Aviv and noted that explosions were heard across the area. Among the affected sites was the home of Likud member and former Environment Minister Danny Naveh.

Emergency services reported injuries in several areas. In Ramat Gan, 15 people were reported wounded.

Wolfson Hospital in Holon said it had received 16 injured individuals, including three in critical condition, and continued to admit new casualties.

A fire department spokesperson told Israeli radio that direct casualties were recorded in central Tel Aviv and Beersheba. There were also concerns about people trapped under rubble and potential building collapses.

Israeli media reported widespread destruction in five locations across Greater Tel Aviv, where fires were still burning.

As of the latest count, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that since the beginning of the Iran-Israel confrontation on June 13, Iranian missile strikes have killed 24 people, injured 838 others, and displaced approximately 5,000 residents.

(PC AJA)