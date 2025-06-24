Iran Launches Missile Barrage on Israel before and after Ceasefire Begins

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Israelis were killed and wounded in a series of Iranian missile attacks reported after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli military confirmed that Iran launched six separate strikes following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday morning. Additionally, shortly after the ceasefire took effect, two more missiles were reportedly launched by Iran toward Tel Aviv, both of which were successfully intercepted, according to Channel 12 and Army Radio. Sirens sounded in northern cities, including Haifa.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth cited military estimates suggesting that at least 15 missiles were fired by Iran on Tuesday morning.

Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across various parts of Israel, prompting the Home Front Command to instruct residents to seek shelter.

Israel activates its air defenses to confront a new missile attack from Iran. pic.twitter.com/10ua2caOKb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 24, 2025

Emergency medical teams confirmed the deaths of six Israelis and multiple injuries—some critical—after a rocket directly hit a residential building in Beersheba, southern Israel. However, Israeli media later revised the death toll to four.

Channel 12 reported that Israeli officials are currently discussing potential responses to the Beersheba strike that killed four citizens. Fire and rescue teams responded to the scene, where a gas leak was also reported.

Soroka Medical Center stated it had initially received 10 wounded victims from the Beersheba attack—two in moderate condition and the rest lightly injured. Later, around 9:00 AM, the hospital reported the evacuation of 26 injured individuals from the blast site.

Israeli radio reported extensive destruction across a radius of several hundred meters in Beersheba, including damage to dozens of homes and businesses.

In a separate incident, Channel 12 reported that a girl was moderately injured in Hadera, northern Israel, while on her way to a protected area.

The channel also announced that Israeli airspace had been closed until further notice. Several aircraft were reportedly circling without clearance to land during the latest wave of Iranian missile strikes.

Quoting a security source, Israeli Army Radio reported that the Israeli army had completed a significant wave of airstrikes on Iran overnight. Targets allegedly included senior Iranian personnel, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters, military-industrial sites, and nuclear research facilities. The outcome of the strikes is still being assessed.

In the final strike before the ceasefire, Iranian missiles caused extensive destruction, killing and injuring several Israelis in the city of Beersheba. pic.twitter.com/b25fHPw2yD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars News Agency stated that the city of Haifa and the Ramat David Air Base were among the targets hit by Iranian missiles on Tuesday morning. Iranian media confirmed that the attacks marked the final wave before the ceasefire.

Shortly after the ceasefire came into effect, Israel’s Channel 12 and Army Radio reported that two additional missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel but were successfully intercepted. Sirens sounded in northern cities, including Haifa.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced a “full agreement” between Iran and Israel for a comprehensive ceasefire, which officially began at 7:00 AM Mecca time on Tuesday. He noted that the initial phase would last 12 hours, after which the war would be formally concluded.

(PC, AJA, QNN)