Iran Launches Missile Strike on US Base in Qatar following American Aggression

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Loud explosions were reported over the Qatari capital, Doha, on Monday, Reuters news agency reported.

Soon after, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency announced that the country’s armed forces had launched a retaliatory operation, dubbed Annunciation of Victory, targeting a US base in Qatar. The operation comes in response to recent US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to Iranian military sources, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a “devastating and powerful” missile attack on the Al Udeid base.

🇮🇷🔥 BREAKING – IRGC STATEMENT Iran’s IRGC strikes 🇺🇸 Al-Udeid base in Qatar in Operation Besharat al-Fath, in response to US aggression on its nuclear facilities. 📍 The base is the largest US military asset in West Asia.

🛡️ Iran vows: no attack on its sovereignty will go… pic.twitter.com/jwpIVJ9SwM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 23, 2025

In a statement issued by the Iranian Armed Forces, the strike was described as a “clear and unequivocal message” to Washington and its allies:

“By the order of the Supreme National Security Council and the leadership of the Central Headquarters of the Rasool Al-Azam, the IRGC, with the sacred code of Ya Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein, has targeted the Al Udeid base in Qatar with a devastating and powerful missile attack,” the statement read.

Describing Al Udeid as the “largest strategic asset of the US terrorist army in the West Asian region,” the statement warned:

“The era of hit-and-run is over. Any repetition of US aggression will lead to the acceleration of the collapse of the US military pillars in the region, and their ignominious escape from West Asia.”

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense later announced that its air defense systems had intercepted the incoming missile. “The incident did not result in any deaths or injuries,” the ministry said in a statement.

Doha strongly condemned the Iranian strike, calling it a “flagrant violation” of Qatari sovereignty and international law.

“We express the State of Qatar’s strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari, adding that Qatar “reserves the right to respond in accordance with international law.”

🇺🇸/🇶🇦/🇮🇷 Air defense activity over Doha, Qatar, as Iran begins Operation Basharat Al-Fath. pic.twitter.com/0dXZ8g75zR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 23, 2025

Meanwhile, heightened security measures were reported at the US Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, where military sources told Reuters that air defenses had been activated and personnel ordered to shelter in place due to the risk of further Iranian strikes.

Amid escalating tensions, Qatar announced the temporary closure of its airspace to safeguard residents and visitors. The decision followed coordination with Iran ahead of the strikes, according to a source cited by Reuters.

The US embassy in Doha also issued an advisory, urging American citizens to shelter in place “out of an abundance of caution.” The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) reflecting the airspace closure over the Al Udeid area.

Al Udeid Air Base is the largest US military installation in the Middle East, hosting approximately 10,000 American troops and serving as the forward headquarters of US Central Command.

Iran’s missile attack follows the US military’s deployment of 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs against underground Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. Two US officials previously warned that Iranian retaliation against American targets in the region was likely within 48 hours.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)