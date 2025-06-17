Iran Launches New Missile Barrage, Israel Claims Assassination of Top General

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities reported the evacuation of 60 residents in Haifa, 1,300 in Petah Tikva, and 300 in Tel Aviv due to damage to residential buildings.

Iran launched a missile attack on Tuesday targeting various parts of Israel.

Defense systems were reportedly activated, while air raid sirens sounded across central and northern Israel, including Greater Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba, and Jerusalem.

The Israeli army also claimed the assassination of Ali Shadmani, Iran’s new Chief of Staff and top military commander.

The air force allegedly struck a military headquarters in central Tehran, killing Shadmani, who is said to have overseen emergency battle plans and was considered close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

So far, no official statement confirming the incident has been issued by Iranian authorities.

Iranian Response

Iran’s Fars News Agency confirmed that a fresh wave of missiles had been launched toward Israel. Israeli media estimated that the barrage consisted of between 20 and 30 missiles.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN), one of the missiles hit a building in the greater Tel Aviv area. Israel Hayom reported a direct strike on an eight-story building in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported that military censors are preventing the publication of images from the area in Herzliya.

Explosions were also reported east of Tel Aviv and in settlements west of Ramallah. Emergency services stated that five people were wounded in the Iranian missile attack, while ten others were injured while attempting to reach shelters.

🚨 Footage shows destruction in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, following the latest barrage of Iranian missiles that struck the area. pic.twitter.com/xeOULDTk3F — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 17, 2025

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that 20 firefighting teams were responding to multiple incidents caused by the strikes. The military also announced it had intercepted approximately 30 drones launched overnight toward Israel.

The commander of Iran’s ground forces declared that a new wave of high-intensity attacks had been launched using advanced weaponry, including high-capacity drones targeting Israeli strategic locations. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed additional missile strikes, describing them as more powerful than previous attacks.

“We will continue precise and painful operations against vital Zionist targets until their elimination,” an IRGC statement read.

Footage circulating on social media showed smoke rising from several sites deep inside Tel Aviv.

—🔥🇮🇷🇮🇱 A bus reportedly caught fire in Israel after a reported direct hit from an Iranian missile. pic.twitter.com/cTEHWBPuvp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 17, 2025

Israeli Strikes on Iranian Territory

In addition to the reported assassination of Shadmani, the Israeli military stated that its air force carried out extensive overnight raids on military infrastructure in western Iran.

The targets included surface-to-surface missile storage facilities, launch pads, and drone depots.

A drone was also intercepted in the southern Golan Heights on Tuesday morning following the activation of air raid sirens in the area.

Iranian officials reported mounting casualties from Israeli strikes. In Lorestan province, the head of security announced that three Israeli drones had been detected and destroyed. However, a missile strike in the city of Kashan killed three people and injured four others.

A member of Iran’s parliament representing Khorramabad stated that 21 people had been killed in Lorestan due to Israeli attacks.

In the city of Tabriz, northwestern Iran, multiple explosions were reported. According to Tasnim News Agency, four missiles were fired by an Israeli drone at an industrial zone in the area. Nour News confirmed two explosions occurred in the city earlier in the day.

