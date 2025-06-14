Iran Launches New Missile Barrage on Israel amid Escalating Conflict

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A second wave of Iranian missile strikes targeted Haifa and northern Israel, intensifying attacks.

Iran launched another wave of missile attacks on Israel late Saturday, following a major strike the previous day that killed three people, wounded dozens, and caused widespread damage in Tel Aviv.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the latest barrage targeted the northern cities of Haifa and Krayot. Explosions were reported in Haifa, and preliminary reports from Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed that rockets struck both Haifa and Tamra.

The Israeli Air Force said it intercepted dozens of missiles, including some before they reached Israeli airspace.

The Israeli ambulance service reported five injuries from rocket fire in the Haifa area. Local media also said a strategic facility near Haifa caught fire due to falling missiles.

Close-up footage shows the moment an Iranian hypersonic missile strikes near Haifa, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation. pic.twitter.com/rTcvepIAc6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the Israeli security cabinet has convened again in an underground shelter amid the renewed Iranian attacks.

The Israeli army confirmed the detection of missiles launched from Iran and stated that air defense systems were actively intercepting incoming threats. Residents were instructed to remain in protected areas until further notice.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force had launched a combined assault on Israel using both ballistic missiles and drones.

Additionally, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Israeli forces were simultaneously striking targets in Tehran and Yemen, and that air raid sirens were sounding across Israel.

A fire has been reported at the Haifa Port refinery. Details still emerging. pic.twitter.com/UkEOnbWIAn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025

On Friday, Israel—reportedly with tacit support from the US—launched a large-scale air campaign against Iran.

Dubbed “Operation Rising Lion,” the offensive targeted nuclear facilities, missile sites, and killed several high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists.

In retaliation, Iran began “Operation True Promise 3,” launching a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks.

Israeli media reported at least seven such waves so far, resulting in three deaths, 172 injuries, and extensive damage to infrastructure and vehicles.

(PC, AJA)