Iran Launches ‘Operation True Promise 3’: Largest Missile Attack Yet on Israel

Iran has launched its largest-ever missile barrage on Israel, striking multiple cities including Tel Aviv, wounding at least 21 people and causing widespread destruction.

Eighteen hours after the start of a massive Israeli assault, Iran launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel this evening, firing dozens—possibly hundreds—of ballistic missiles in what is being described as the most powerful Iranian strike against Israel to date.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) swiftly claimed responsibility, confirming that dozens of targets inside Israel were hit, including “military centers and air bases of the usurping Zionist regime.”

Reuters news agency quoted an Iranian official as saying: “There will be no safe place in Israel… Our revenge will be painful. The Zionist enemy will pay a heavy price for killing our leaders, our scholars, and our people.”

The moment Iranian ballistic missiles hit Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/ndoj3S6o9C — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025

At the same time, Israel has remained tight-lipped about the extent of the damage.

The Israeli military has urged residents not to share images or information about the impact sites, warning that “the enemy is monitoring these materials to improve its offensive capabilities.”

Iran has named the assault Operation True Promise 3, following similar attacks labeled True Promise 1, in April 2024, and True Promise 2, in October 2024.

Soon after the missiles struck, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that 17 people were wounded, without specifying the severity of their injuries.

Later, the Magen David Adom emergency service updated the figure to 21 injured, including two in critical condition.

It also confirmed that individuals were trapped in a building in Tel Aviv hit by an Iranian missile.

🇮🇷❌🇮🇱 Close-up footage captures the moment an Iranian ballistic missile struck near the Kirya — Israel’s Defense Ministry headquarters — in central Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/HuWct4d5qh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025

Widespread Destruction in Tel Aviv

The Tel Aviv District Police Commander described the attack as a major incident affecting numerous sites.

He noted that rescue operations were underway to reach people trapped in shelters and buildings. Some structures, he said, were partially or entirely destroyed.

Channel 13 reported “unprecedented destruction” in greater Tel Aviv, with dozens of buildings and vehicles either struck by Iranian missiles or damaged by fragments from Israel’s interceptor systems.

According to Israeli media reports, nine separate areas in Israel were struck by Iranian ballistic missiles.

Video footage from both Israeli and Palestinian sources showed thick plumes of smoke rising over central Tel Aviv, while sirens blared across multiple cities, including Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beersheba, sparking widespread panic.

ISRAELI POLICE: "We are dealing with several sites in Tel Aviv where missiles and interception shrapnel fell." pic.twitter.com/yz6dKx61Cq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025

Israeli police confirmed that rocket debris and missiles had landed in several areas, and the Israeli military instructed civilians to remain in shelters until further notice.

As Iranian missiles and drones approached, Israel activated all available air defense systems—including the Iron Dome and long-range interception platforms. Sirens were triggered in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other areas, sending residents scrambling to shelters.

Israeli defense systems reportedly fired dozens of interceptors, while an Israeli official confirmed that US forces were assisting in intercepting the incoming missiles.

(PC, AJA)