Iran Launches Sixth Missile Barrage on Israel as Tel Aviv Suffers Major Destruction

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran launched a sixth wave of missile attacks on Saturday, killing at least three people, injuring 172, and causing severe destruction in Tel Aviv and other areas across Israel.

The Israeli army announced on Saturday morning that a new barrage of Iranian missiles had been launched toward Israel.

According to the Israeli Home Front Command, a sixth batch of missiles, launched from Iran, targeted wide areas across the country. At the same time, Israeli media reported a “very serious incident” in Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile strike on a strategic location, though no further details were provided.

Recent reports confirm that the Iranian attacks have killed at least three Israelis. Two of the victims died in a strike on the city of Rishon LeZion, located south of Tel Aviv, while a third was killed in an early morning missile attack on the city of Ramat Gan.

The number of Israelis wounded has reached approximately 172, with extensive reports of unprecedented destruction in the greater Tel Aviv area.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Iran fired three missile salvos toward Israel within a 15-minute window at dawn on Saturday.

Earlier in the morning, another round of Iranian missiles targeted the areas of Al-Morouj and Tiberias in northern Israel.

—❗️🇮🇷/🇮🇱 WATCH: The moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit Rishon LeZion, Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/RaXTO2QYX1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025

Infiltration Drone

In breaking developments on Saturday morning, the Israeli army reported detecting an Iranian drone that had infiltrated Israeli airspace. It urged residents to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions.

The military later announced that it had intercepted several drones in the areas of the Dead Sea and Mount Hebron.

In the latest updates, the Israeli ambulance service confirmed two fatalities and 21 injuries resulting from a rocket attack on Rishon LeZion. Among the wounded, three were reported to be in critical condition.

Simultaneously, Israeli media reported power outages in central Israel due to the missile attacks, along with reports of individuals trapped in their homes.

Yedioth Ahronoth stated that several Israelis were injured and six buildings sustained significant damage in the latest round of Iranian strikes.

The Israeli army once again urged civilians to comply with Home Front Command guidelines and confirmed that dozens of rockets had been launched from Iran within the previous hour. A number of these were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems.

The US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, described the Iranian missile strikes as a “tough night,” saying he had to take shelter five times throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/Km9SKbbxlK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025

Israeli media reported eyewitness accounts of loud and violent explosions across northern Israel early Saturday morning.

According to Israeli radio, explosions were heard throughout large parts of the country—including northern, central, and southern regions—for the first time during this round of attacks.

Iranian state television confirmed the launch of a “new wave of missile attacks” on what it referred to as “the Zionist entity,” stating that the missiles had been launched from Tehran and the western city of Kermanshah.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had used “high-precision smart systems and missiles” as part of its ongoing campaign, dubbed “Operation True Promise 3.” The operation comes in response to extensive Israeli airstrikes carried out early Friday morning.

Reuters news agency quoted a senior Iranian official who said, “There will be no safe place in Israel,” and added that Iran’s response would be “painful.”

The Israeli military stated that rescue and emergency crews were operating in various parts of the country in response to rocket strikes. It repeated its request for civilians not to share footage or details of impact sites online.

Israeli media cited witnesses who reported that an Iranian missile had struck a strategic area in central Israel.

Israeli media also reported that an Iranian missile landed near Israel’s Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Iranian media report that 60 civilians, including 20 children, were killed in the strike on the Chamran residential complex in Tehran. So far, 10 bodies have been recovered from the rubble. Israeli outlets acknowledge that, despite heavy damage, Iran is still capable of… pic.twitter.com/0USB91fhHZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025

New Injuries

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that seven Israelis were wounded in the most recent wave of missile attacks early Saturday. Additional media sources stated that a missile had directly hit a building in Tel Aviv. The Home Front Command confirmed that the strike had completely destroyed the building.

Missile strikes were reported in Tel Aviv and in several cities in northern Israel. Loud explosions were heard in numerous residential areas across central Israel. In response to continued missile launches from Iran, the Israeli military called on the public to seek shelter and remain in protected areas until further notice.

It added that defense systems were actively working to intercept incoming projectiles.

Sirens were heard early Saturday in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and hundreds of other locations across the country.

On Friday night, the Israeli military reported that its air force had intercepted two suspicious aerial objects in the Arava Valley region of southern Israel. Air defense systems also intercepted a suspicious object near Eilat. Additionally, a missile boat intercepted five drones since Friday morning.

🚨 Massive explosion reported at Mehrabad Airport in central Tehran. pic.twitter.com/6LJCCDNi6k — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 14, 2025

Unprecedented Destruction

The commander of the Tel Aviv District Police confirmed that the Iranian missile attacks constituted a major incident, affecting a wide number of locations. He said that rescue units were working to reach people trapped inside closed shelters.

He added that the area had been hit by multiple types of missiles. Some buildings had collapsed entirely, while others suffered extensive damage, including the destruction of entire floors.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that “unprecedented destruction” had taken place in the greater Tel Aviv area, with dozens of buildings and vehicles damaged directly by Iranian missiles or missile fragments.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, a 32-story building in Tel Aviv was damaged in the strikes. Channel 12 reported that around 300 Israelis were evacuated from homes that sustained damage.

The same outlet reported that nine buildings were completely destroyed in Ramat Gan, central Israel, and that hundreds of buildings were damaged to varying degrees.

The mayor of Ramat Gan confirmed that around 100 residents had been left homeless as a result of the Iranian missile attacks.

(PC, AJA)