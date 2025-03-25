Iran Unveils Underground ‘Missile City’ Housing Thousands of Missiles

The IRGC’s newly unveiled underground facility stores a variety of precision and ballistic missiles, according to state media.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled a new underground “missile city” on Tuesday for its aerospace forces, stating that it houses thousands of precision missiles.

Iranian state television reported that the facility includes a range of missiles, including Khaybar Shekan, Ghadr, Sejjil, Emad, and Haj Qassem, as well as both solid- and liquid-fuel ballistic missiles.

On January 10, state television aired rare footage of IRGC Commander Hossein Salami visiting an underground missile base.

According to the channel, this base was used last October to launch an attack on Israel with approximately 200 missiles, including hypersonic missiles, for the first time.

At the time, Israel responded by targeting military sites inside Iran.

Days after unveiling the missile city, the IRGC’s naval force revealed an underground ship storage facility in Iran’s southern waters. F

ootage broadcast at the time showed dozens of small vessels, armed with machine guns and missiles, positioned inside underground tunnels.

