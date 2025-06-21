Iranian Drones and Missiles Hit Israel: Fires, Collapsed Buildings Reported

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian drone and missile strikes triggered fires, sirens, and building collapses across central and southern Israel, with multiple impact sites reported amid ongoing interception efforts.

Rescue teams are searching for individuals trapped beneath the rubble of a residential building in Beit She’an, following a drone strike attributed to Iran early Saturday morning, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, the building sustained major damage after being struck by a drone, which Israeli radio described as having “crushed a two-story building.”

The Israeli Home Front Command confirmed that air raid sirens were activated in the Wadi Araba area for the second time within an hour, amid ongoing drone activity.

🚨 ISRAELI MEDIA: Rescue teams are searching for people trapped under the rubble of a heavily damaged home in Beit She'an after a drone strike. pic.twitter.com/AdgVts8p4c — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 21, 2025

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that at least seven drones had breached Israeli airspace over the past hour, while ten Iranian drones were reportedly launched in total during the morning assault.

Israeli radio said that one drone infiltrated the Wadi Araba area, south of the Dead Sea, prompting a pursuit by the air force.

The drone was eventually intercepted without causing damage or casualties. Meanwhile, further sirens were heard across an industrial zone in the Naqab (Negev) and in the city of Eilat due to additional drone threats.

Earlier Saturday, explosions echoed across central Israel as air raid sirens sounded in response to Iranian missile launches. The Israeli military urged civilians to remain in shelters.

Israeli Army Radio stated that air defense systems successfully intercepted five incoming missiles.

According to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, this marked the 18th wave of attacks under “Operation True Promise,” targeting Ben Gurion Airport and various military installations using ballistic missiles and Shahed-136 suicide drones.

🇮🇷⚡🇮🇱 After Missiles, Now Drones An Iranian drone strike just hit Israel's Beit She’an.

No injuries reported, but message delivered loud and clear. pic.twitter.com/paiUqxdV2O — زماں (@Delhiite_) June 21, 2025

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Iranian missiles targeted the central region of Greater Tel Aviv, and emergency services were deployed to Gush Dan after a fire broke out in a three-story building.

For its part, Israel’s Channel 12 added that a missile and fragments from interceptor missiles landed in central Israel, striking a building and prompting an emergency response.

In the city of Holon, also in central Israel, another fire erupted following the missile strikes.

Sirens continued to blare across Greater Tel Aviv as interception efforts were underway. Explosions were reportedly heard over Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and parts of the coastal plain, according to multiple Israeli outlets.

(PC, AJA)