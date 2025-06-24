Iran’s Parliament Seeks to Suspend Co-operation with IAEA – Grossi Urges Meeting

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The national security and foreign policy commission of Iran’s parliament has approved the general outline of a bill to suspend the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to media reports.

“At today’s meeting of the parliament’s National Security Committee, members of this committee voted for the general outline of the proposal, which requires the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA,” Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the committee, said on Monday, according to Al Mayadeen, citing the semi-official Iranian Tasnim news agency.

A Reuters report cited Rezaei as having said that according to the bill, “installing surveillance cameras, allowing inspections, and submitting reports to the IAEA would be suspended as long as the security of nuclear facilities is not guaranteed.”

Peaceful Objectives

The speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, confirmed that the legislature was considering the bill, Tasnim reported.

It said Qalibaf reiterated the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, saying “Iran has no plans for non-peaceful activities.”

He, however, added, “the world witnessed clearly that the IAEA has not honored any of its commitments and has turned into a political instrument.”

Qalibaf said the Iranian Parliament is considering passing the bill as long as Tehran is not given tangible guarantees of the UN nuclear agency’s professional conduct, the report added.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran since June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim it vehemently denies.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict on Sunday by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.

After 12 days of airstrikes between the two regional arch-foes, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.

Grossi Writes to Araghchi

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, on Tuesday welcomed the “announcements on Iran situation.”

I welcome announcements on Iran situation. Resuming cooperation with @IAEAorg is key to a successful agreement.

I’ve written to @araghchi stressing this step can lead to a diplomatic solution to the long-standing controversy over 🇮🇷 nuclear program and proposed to meet soon. — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 24, 2025

Grossi said he had written to Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, “stressing this step can lead to a diplomatic solution to the long-standing controversy over Iran’s nuclear program,” and proposed they “meet soon.”

