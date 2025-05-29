Ireland, Norway, Spain, Slovenia Call for Full UN Membership of Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The governments said that implementing the two-State solution and recognition of Palestine is “morally right.”

Ireland, Norway, Spain, and Slovenia have called on the international community to accept the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations, considering official recognition a fundamental step toward establishing a just and lasting peace in the region, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“We have met to renew and reinforce the international commitment for the implementation of the two-State solution and to the principle that only a viable, contiguous Palestinian State, with internationally recognized borders, comprised of Gaza and the West Bank and with East Jerusalem as its capital, can fully satisfy the legitimate national aspirations and the needs of peace and security of both the people of Palestine and Israel,” the governments said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

They said their commitment “has had an undeniable impact on the international dynamics regarding the conflict in Gaza, creating momentum for the implementation of the two-State solution.”

Implementing the two-State solution and recognition of Palestine, the governments noted, “is not only morally right, but it also produced the necessary momentum to revive the spirit of the implementation of the two-State solution.”

They stated that the “momentum” created in May last year with the official recognition of Palestine, “ultimately culminated on 10th December 2024, when the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Resolution A/RES/79/81, which called for a High Level Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.”

June Conference

The governments said that the conference to be held in June under UN auspices and chaired by France and Saudi Arabia “represents not only the occasion with the highest degree of international legitimacy, but also the appropriate framework in which to finally advance the implementation of the two-State solution.”

They called on the international community “to take the necessary steps to make it reality.”

This included “including individual recognition of Palestine and Israel by those who have not yet done so, UN membership of Palestine and support of an agreement between the parties, with eventual mutual recognition between Palestine and Israel.”

The governments emphasized that the international community “has the obligation to change the ongoing dynamics on the ground.”

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 123,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

