Ireland Reaffirms Support for UNRWA amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Harris highlights Ireland’s continued support for UNRWA and the urgent need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has underscored Ireland’s continued and steadfast support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as part of ongoing efforts to address the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Harris made these remarks during an important meeting in Brussels, where he discussed the urgent need for increased humanitarian assistance to the region, particularly for the Palestinian population in Gaza, the Irish Independent reported on Monday.

An important meeting on humanitarian assistance for Gaza with counterparts tonight in Brussels and with @UNLazzarini. I outlined Ireland’s support for the work of @UNRWA and the need to see a major surge in humanitarian assistance into Gaza and Ireland’s commitment to assist — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) February 23, 2025

In his statement, Harris called for an immediate and substantial surge in aid to Gaza, highlighting the critical role of UNRWA in delivering vital support.

The Tánaiste’s comments came as he met with international counterparts, including the UN’s Lazzarini, to ensure that the humanitarian response is both effective and timely.

Harris emphasized that while Ireland’s support for UNRWA remains firm, it is crucial that European governments and international partners step up efforts to ensure that the financial support needed to aid the civilian population reaches Gaza without delay.

His statement reflects growing concern about the impacts of bureaucratic delays on the delivery of essential services, particularly those needed for vulnerable Palestinian refugees.

ICJ Case

Last January, Ireland officially intervened in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, asserting its stance on the violations of the Genocide Convention related to Gaza.

Ireland has submitted a declaration to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, the court announced on Tuesday.

“Ireland, invoking Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the ICJ said in a statement.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin had previously announced that Ireland would join the case after receiving government approval to do so under the Genocide Convention.

Article 63 allows any state party to a convention currently under judicial consideration the right to intervene, meaning the ICJ’s interpretation of the convention will also be binding on those states.

In December 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention regarding Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Since then, several countries, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, and Türkiye, have joined the case.

Palestinian State

On May 22, 2024, the governments of Ireland, Norway and Spain announced their formal recognition of Palestine as a state, a move welcomed by Hamas and rejected by Israel, prompting Tel Aviv to recall its envoys.

“Today, Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine,” Harris said at a news conference at the time, adding: “Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.”

“Our message to the free nations of the world was a plea for international recognition of our independence, emphasizing our distinct national identity, our historical struggle and our right to self-determination and justice. Today, we use the same language to support the recognition of Palestine as a state.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)