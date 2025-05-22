Ireland’s Deputy Premier Accuses Israel of ‘Genocidal Activity, War Crimes’ in Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We have seen a consistent pattern of war crimes, and we now have an Israeli government that is being very blunt in terms of outlining what it is intending to carry out in Gaza.”

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Simon Harris, has accused the Israeli government of “genocidal activity” and a “consistent pattern of war crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

“In light of the very clear comments that we’ve seen from the Israeli government in recent days, we’re very much now in the space of genocidal activity,” Harris said in response to a question during a Newstalk radio interview on whether what was happening in Gaza amounted to ethnic cleansing, Al Mayadeen reported.

🇵🇸 Tánaiste Simon Harris has acussed Israel of wanting “to clear Gaza of Palestinian people and that is a war crime.”https://t.co/ttoAks2OeY — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) May 22, 2025

“I think that is just a statement of fact. We have seen a consistent pattern of war crimes, and we now have an Israeli government that is being very blunt in terms of outlining what it is intending to carry out in Gaza and they’ve dropped the pretence, quite frankly, in terms of what they actually want to achieve,” he reportedly continued.

‘Despicable’ Effort

The Tánaiste also sharply criticized what he called a “convoluted” and “despicable” effort by the Israeli occupation to simulate aid delivery while continuing its offensive, according to Al Mayadeen.

“They want to clear the Gaza Strip, they want to clear Gaza of Palestinian people, and that is a war crime and the forcible displacement of people, as you say, with the offer of food somewhere else, it really is despicable,” Harris stated.

The world must act now to let the aid in. Gaza is starving. This is a humanitarian catastrophe. pic.twitter.com/qAUuh9Dtbj — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 22, 2025

The Irish Independent reported that the deputy PM also said that He said that a two-state solution seemed “further away than ever before.” He added that the EU-Israel Association Agreement should be suspended as it is being reviewed, the report noted.

Attack on Diplomats Condemned

Harris also condemned the Israeli military for firing “warning shots” at a delegation of foreign diplomats visiting Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Two Irish diplomats were among those present.

“This is an utterly, utterly inappropriate and indeed illegal action,” Harris said. “They were visiting, effectively, an area that’s a refugee camp… and the Israeli Defence Forces stepped forward and fired warning shots over their heads.”

The Israeli Defence Forces fired shots in the direction of diplomats including two Irish diplomats. This is unacceptable. We need to see a full investigation in relation to this and that those responsible for the shots are held accountable. pic.twitter.com/zWfG0so8rV — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 21, 2025

Rejecting the Israeli military’s explanation that the shots were fired due to the delegation deviating from an agreed route, Harris said, “Do they think we’re thick? They knew that diplomats were visiting the region, and the diplomats notified the Israeli Defence Forces in advance. I find it utterly offensive.”

Harris demanded a full investigation into the incident and called for accountability for those who gave or executed the order to fire, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Irish government, according to Harris, will explore drafting legislation to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Al Mayadeen, PC)