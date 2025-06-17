IRGC: Mossad, Military Intelligence Centers Hit in Tel Aviv Missile Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday that it had directly targeted and struck two high-level intelligence facilities inside Israel, including the headquarters of Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) and an operational center belonging to Mossad.

The announcement came after a wave of Iranian ballistic missiles struck central areas of the occupied territories early Tuesday morning.

Israeli media confirmed that at least five missiles hit targets across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, with one reportedly landing in Herzliya—a coastal city that hosts key Israeli security and intelligence infrastructure.

A separate strike targeted the Glilot area, a highly sensitive site believed to house core logistical operations for Aman.

Military censorship was swiftly imposed on coverage of that location, though images published by Israeli outlets suggest a large warehouse or command center was hit.

The IRGC stated that the precision strikes were part of its ongoing Operation True Promise 3, which aims to deliver “precise and painful blows” to the Israeli occupation in retaliation for recent attacks on Iranian cities and infrastructure.

🔥🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iran strikes Mossad HQ, fire breaks out inside — IRGC source via Al-Akhbar pic.twitter.com/6UBqymexT7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 17, 2025

The broader missile barrage included the launch of 20 to 30 ballistic missiles from Iran toward central and southern areas of the occupied territories.

Air raid sirens were heard across Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, and surrounding towns as Israeli air defenses attempted interception.

Despite those efforts, multiple explosions were recorded across the region. Israeli media reported loud blasts in Herzliya, Ramat HaSharon, and Ra’anana, with several buildings damaged and injuries reported.

According to Magen David Adom, ten Israelis were injured while rushing to shelters.

Fires, Evacuations, and Structural Damage

The Fire and Rescue Authority responded to at least eight incidents in the Hasharon region and greater Gush Dan.

Over 20 firefighting teams were deployed to contain fires caused by falling debris and missile shrapnel. A blaze was also reported in Kfar Saba after Iranian projectiles impacted the area.

Three additional Iranian missiles reportedly struck targets in southern “Israel”, including near Beer al-Sabe’ (Beersheba) in the western Naqab.

Authorities are investigating reports that some Israelis may be trapped beneath rubble in the Tel Aviv area, though official casualty counts have not been released.

Israeli media reported a delay in the missile alert system, with detection occurring only two minutes before impact. Sirens were reportedly triggered just three minutes before the strikes, prompting criticism of the so-called Home Front Command.

🚨 Footage shows destruction in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, following the latest barrage of Iranian missiles that struck the area. pic.twitter.com/xeOULDTk3F — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 17, 2025

Iran Responds

Iranian officials said the missile operation was a direct response to the Israeli occupation’s continued bombing of Iranian hospitals, media buildings, and residential neighborhoods.

While Israeli authorities claim to be targeting “military sites,” the rising civilian death toll inside Iran has drawn international condemnation.

The missile strikes appear intended to demonstrate Iran’s capacity to hit deep inside the occupied territories with precision, targeting not only population centers but also high-value strategic and intelligence locations.

The IRGC confirmed the launch of the ninth wave of Operation True Promise 3 on Monday night, stating that strikes would continue through dawn on Tuesday. Iran’s Tasnim News Agency published footage showing missiles traversing the skies over the occupied West Bank.

Separately, the IRGC said it had struck the same base from which Israeli aircraft had launched an attack on Iran’s state broadcasting authority days earlier.

Air raid sirens were also activated across the north, from Nahariya to Caesarea and Haifa, as well as in the occupied Syrian Golan, amid fears of further drone or missile attacks.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)