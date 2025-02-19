Israel Allows Only Six Small Machines into Gaza Out of Required 500

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has allowed only six machines into Gaza, while the enclave desperately needs hundreds more for rubble removal and to address the humanitarian crisis, according to a Gaza official.

Israel has only allowed six small machines inside the Gaza Strip while preventing the entry of hundreds more that are desperately needed for the removal of rubble in the devastated enclave, a Gaza official said on Wednesday.

Ismail Thawabteh, director of the Gaza government’s Media Office, told Anadolu that some of the machines required maintenance and spare parts to function.

“The Gaza Strip needs 500 heavy equipment units, including bulldozers, excavators, cranes, and others,” he pointed out, an essential part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza requires 500 heavy equipment units, such as bulldozers, excavators, and cranes, but only 6 small machines, are inside enclave, Media Office Director Ismail Thawabteh tells Anadolu. Here is more 👇 pic.twitter.com/8aTsVaF5hQ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 19, 2025

Thawabteh stressed that Gaza is experiencing “a suffocating humanitarian crisis due to the lack of the equipment and heavy machinery needed for the rubble removal, opening the roads, and recovering thousands of corpses.”

He noted that Israel’s decision to allow only six machines reflects its “state of ignorance regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Hamas Appeals to Mediators

On Tuesday, Hamas said it was working with the Qatari and Egyptian mediators to compel Israel to adhere to its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Tuesday the head of Hamas’ negotiating delegation, Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, said the movement continues “to work tirelessly … with the mediators—especially Qatar and Egypt—to ensure the occupation abides by the first phase of the agreement.”

Khalil Al-Hayya, deputy chairman of Hamas political bureau, delivers speech. https://t.co/1mG6Y0G1zx — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) February 18, 2025

“This includes the entry of relief and shelter materials, heavy equipment, fuel, alternative electricity sources, freedom of travel through the crossing in both directions, and access to fishing at sea, all to alleviate our people’s suffering and strengthen their steadfastness on their land,” he added.

Necessity of Compliance

Al-Haya emphasized “the necessity of compelling the occupation to fully implement all provisions of the agreement without exception or delay.”

“This especially includes the entry of heavy equipment to retrieve the bodies of our martyrs from under the rubble, as well as the bodies of occupation captives who were killed due to the zionist bombardment of our people,” he added.

The Gaza ceasefire took effect on January 19, bringing Israel’s genocidal war to a halt, which has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and injured over 111,000.

(Anadolu, PC)