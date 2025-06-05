Israel Arming ‘Criminal Gangs’ in Gaza – Former Defense Minister

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The weapons, including light arms confiscated from Hamas, were transferred to Yasser Abu Shabab’s militia that operates east of Rafah in areas controlled by the Israeli army.

Israel is arming “criminal gangs” in the besieged Gaza Strip, the former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday.

“Israel transferred assault rifles and light weapons to criminal gangs in Gaza,” Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, told the public broadcaster KAN, according to the Anadolu news agency.

He said the weapons were transferred to the gangs upon orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

🚨Israel officially confirms it’s been arming ISIS-affiliated warlords, criminals, & drug dealers in Gaza as a proxy force Those gangs are the same ones looting UN aid, providing security to GHF, & carrying out recon missions on behalf of the IDF in Rafah pic.twitter.com/FQeTM4az31 — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) June 5, 2025

“In my opinion, the Cabinet hasn’t approved the transfer of weapons, but the head of the General Security Service (Shin Bet) was aware,” he added.

“We are talking about what is equivalent to ISIS (Daesh) in Gaza. No one guarantees that these weapons will not be directed at Israel. We have no means of monitoring or tracking,” Lieberman said.

Netanyahu’s Confirmation

According to KAN, Netanyahu’s office did not deny arming groups in Gaza.

“Israel is working to defeat Hamas through various means, based on the recommendations of all the heads of the security establishment,” the office said in its response to KAN.

🔴 Astonishing revelation: Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, revealed: “The Israeli security establishment, under direct orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, secretly transferred weapons to criminal families and gangs in Gaza. This operation was… pic.twitter.com/6bXiox0tfK — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) June 5, 2025

Shin Bet refused to comment on Lieberman’s statements, the Anadolu report said.

Israeli media earlier reported the rise of “armed criminal groups” in Gaza that attack Palestinians under Israeli army protection.

The weapons, including light arms confiscated from Hamas, were transferred to Yasser Abu Shabab’s militia that operates east of Rafah in areas controlled by the Israeli army, Al-Jazeera reported.

The report noted that the arming of Abu Shab’ab’s militia was an initiative by security agencies and the political leadership.

Militia ‘Wearing Military Gear’

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz cited two sources as saying that new militia had recently begun operating in southern Gaza, linked to Abu Shabab.

The paper said that videos circulating on social media in recent days “appear to support the claim, showing armed Palestinians in Gaza wearing standard military gear, including vests, helmets and insignia such as the Palestinian flag and a patch labeled ‘Anti-Terror Service’ in both English and Arabic.”

While the militia claims to be securing humanitarian aid convoys entering Gaza, the gang has been accused of looting the convoys, the Times of Israel reported.

History of Drug Smuggling

The Quds News Network (QNN) reported that Abu Shabab has a known history of drug smuggling and collaboration with extremist groups. His gang, consisting of over 200 armed individuals, has established a fortified base in an Israeli-controlled zone in Rafah.

Israel admits to arming Yasser Abu Shabab’s militia with Kalashnikovs — Times of Israel ‘Criminal gang’ operating in ‘cleared’ Rafah under IDF control Shahab accused of looting humanitarian aid he’s tasked to secure Arming greenlighted by Netanyahu, without cabinet’s approval https://t.co/UFzkzRELs3 pic.twitter.com/EDvBxjxhCy — RT (@RT_com) June 5, 2025

This area, referred to as a “death zone,” is typically inaccessible to Gaza residents, further raising suspicions of Israeli complicity in the gang’s activities, QNN reported.

Footage of Undercover Units

Last week, the Al-Qassam Brigades released footage showing Abu Shabab’s group engaging in Israeli covert operations, QNN said.

Some of these videos show Yasser’s men working in disguise alongside Israeli undercover units targeting Palestinians in Rafah.

🟢 Footage of the Al-Qassam Brigades targeting a musta’ribeen unit east of Rafah. Note: Musta’ribeen are undercover Arabs and Arab Jews/”Mizrahim” who work for the occupation. Usually israeli soldiers, here they seem to include bandits from local collaborator gangs. pic.twitter.com/ZAm3LSlovp — Farouq ☪☭🇵🇸 (@camaradafarouq) May 30, 2025

In response, the prominent Abu Shabab family in Gaza announced their complete disavowal of Abu Shabab for collaborating with Israel, QNN reported.

The report noted that the statement, issued by the elders and leaders of Abu Shabab family, “described the move as a painful but necessary decision,” and comes after growing evidence of Yasser’s role in Israeli-backed operations during the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 125,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Palestinians bid farewell to journalist Sulaiman Hani Hajjaj, killed in an Israeli strike, as they recited the Takbeerat of the Day of Arafat. pic.twitter.com/NUHoc4flAg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 5, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA, AA, QNN)