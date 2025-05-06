Israel Bombs Civilian Sites in Sanaa, Including Airport and Power Stations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday targeted civilian infrastructure in Sanaa, including the international airport and power stations.

The Israeli occupation launched on Tuesday a fresh wave of aggression on Yemen, specifically targeting the northern areas of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, with a series of airstrikes.

The Lebanese news platform Al Mayadeen confirmed that one of the primary targets of these airstrikes was Sanaa International Airport, which was struck multiple times.

Videos circulating on social media platforms showed scenes of the airstrikes reportedly hitting the airport, causing significant damage.

This aggression came shortly after a military-issued evacuation order for people in the vicinity of Sanaa International Airport.

The evacuation order was issued following an earlier Israeli bombing of Yemen’s Hodeidah port in retaliation for a Yemeni missile strike that landed near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged people in the area to evacuate immediately, warning that failing to do so could put their lives at risk. A map of the surrounding area near the airport was also shared on X to guide people on the evacuation procedure.

Heavy Israeli airstrikes target Sanaa International Airport in Yemen pic.twitter.com/ZDQSCmxOC7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 6, 2025

Despite the evacuation warning, the airstrikes began shortly afterward, targeting not only the airport but several other locations as well.

These included infrastructure such as a cement factory in Amran Governorate and power stations in the Haziz area south of Sanaa, Bani al-Harith District, and Dhahban, located to the north of the capital.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity of the Hodeidah port resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to 39 others, as reported by the Yemeni Health Ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to retaliate following the Yemeni missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport, which disrupted airport operations and led several international carriers to cancel flights to Tel Aviv for several days.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces declared a comprehensive air blockade on Israel. They emphasized that the blockade would be enforced through repeated strikes on Israeli airports, especially targeting Ben Gurion Airport.

On Sunday, the Yemeni Armed Forces had successfully targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile, a symbolic act of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a firm stand against the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

According to Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the missile struck its target with precision, and both Israeli and US air defense systems failed to intercept it.

Saree also warned all international airlines, urging them to cancel flights to Israel, as Ben Gurion Airport had become unsafe for air traffic. The missile attack led to a complete halt in airport operations for over an hour, during which millions of Israeli settlers were forced into shelters.

Following this disruption, several airlines, including Lufthansa, Delta, ITA Airways, and Air France, confirmed the cancellation of their flights to and from Tel Aviv, including those that had been scheduled for the upcoming days.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)