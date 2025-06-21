Israel Bombs Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Dozens Arrested in Iran over Spy Allegations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Israeli strikes hit nuclear sites in Tehran and Isfahan, Iran launches a sweeping crackdown on alleged Mossad-linked operatives, deepening the most direct conflict between the two countries in decades.

Explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday following Israeli strikes, while Iranian media reported that an Israeli attack on a nuclear facility in Isfahan province was successfully repelled. Explosions were reported throughout the region.

Israeli outlets confirmed that at least three explosions were heard in northeastern Tehran, with air defense systems activated across both eastern and western parts of the capital. The exact targets of the strikes were not immediately disclosed.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars News Agency cited the deputy governor of Isfahan, who confirmed that the Israeli assault on the nuclear facility did not result in any hazardous material leaks.

He urged residents to remain calm, stating that the majority of the explosions were linked to defensive operations, though some were caused by the attacks themselves. He also reported that no casualties had been recorded.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military announced a wave of airstrikes aimed at missile storage and launch infrastructure in central Iran.

Reuters news agency, citing an Israeli official, said the strikes included two centrifuge production facilities in Isfahan.

🚨 An Israeli military official says two centrifuge production sites in Isfahan were bombed overnight. According to Al Mayadeen, spy cells were arrested. pic.twitter.com/5KEH8CiEex — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 21, 2025

In a brief statement, the Israeli army said its air force had launched multiple strikes on central Iran, without offering further specifics.

Israel also confirmed that its forces targeted the Isfahan nuclear site, as well as other locations in Natanz and Bushehr.

Last Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that four buildings at the Isfahan complex had been damaged in the Israeli airstrikes carried out on Friday, June 13.

The affected structures included a central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, a reactor fuel production facility, and a metal processing site.

However, the agency confirmed that no radioactive or chemical contamination had occurred.

Iran Arrests 22 Agents

In a parallel development, Iranian authorities have launched a sweeping internal crackdown, citing national security concerns.

According to Mehr News Agency, 22 individuals accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence were arrested in Qom during the first eight days of the Israeli campaign.

The head of police intelligence in the central province said the suspects had been identified since June 13 and were charged with “links to the Zionist entity’s spy agencies and efforts to manipulate public opinion.”

Separately, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported the arrest of 24 individuals accused of espionage and defamation of the Islamic Republic. West Tehran Police Chief Kioumars Azizi said the suspects were working “both on the ground and online” to destabilize the country and “distort the image of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic.”

Tasnim also reported the arrest of a European national who allegedly entered Iran under the guise of a tourist to spy on sensitive locations in the southwestern region of the country. Authorities did not disclose the individual’s identity or the exact date of the arrest.

Meanwhile, police in Khuzestan Province announced the arrest of an Israeli agent and four local collaborators in the city of Masjid Soleiman. According to the report, the agent received funds to disseminate rumors, photograph strategic sites, and incite unrest.

In a related move, Iran’s National Security Council issued a statement offering amnesty to individuals possessing Israeli-linked drones, provided they surrender them before July 1.

These arrests come amid growing scrutiny of Iran’s internal security, following a series of high-profile assassinations of Iranian leaders and scholars during the ongoing Israeli offensive.

Since June 13, Israel—backed by the United States—has launched a series of strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear sites, missile facilities, military leaders, and nuclear scientists.

In response, Tehran has fired ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli territory, marking the most direct confrontation between the two countries to date.

(PC, AJA)