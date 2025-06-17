Israel ‘Brutally Attacks’ Palestinian Detainees Accused of Celebrating Iran’s Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Prisoners Club accused the Israeli Prison Service on Tuesday of carrying out brutal attacks on Palestinian detainees in recent days, after storming their cells to retaliate for allegedly celebrating the Iranian bombing of Israel.

“Israeli repression forces stormed the prisoners’ cells, accompanied by police dogs, and assaulted them with batons and tear gas after handcuffing them,” the organization’s President Amjad al-Najjar said, according to an Al Jazeera Arabic report.

Israeli soldiers raid the cells of Palestinian prisoners who were allegedly celebrating Iran’s attacks against Israel pic.twitter.com/uviMVMe4NM — TRT World (@trtworld) June 16, 2025

Al-Najjar cited a video documenting a brutal attack by Israeli special forces on Palestinian prisoners under the pretext that they were celebrating the Iranian bombing of Israel.

He believed that the Israeli authorities are singling out prisoners, given the global and media preoccupation with the Israeli attack on Iran.

“Prisoners are subjected to brutal and retaliatory attacks, and there are fears of the loss and killing of prisoners every day,” al-Najjar stated.

Call to UN, Rights Groups

He noted that Palestinian institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs have sent letters to the United Nations and human rights organizations regarding these attacks against prisoners during the current war.

The Palestinian official stated that during the 19 months of Israel’s genocidal attack on Gaza, 72 prisoners were killed in Israeli prisons.

Israeli prison suppression units assaulted Palestinian detainees yesterday across several prisons, after they expressed joy over Iran’s strike on Israel.

Even joy is punished behind bars. pic.twitter.com/vDuNNGpZCW — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) June 14, 2025

Describing this figure as frightening, al-Najaar said that, in comparison, only nine detainees died in the 20 years of the infamous American Guantanamo Bay prison.

This, he reportedly said, reflects the scale and gravity of the crimes committed in Israeli prisons, which exceed those committed anywhere else in the world.

Al-Najjar called on human rights organizations and countries to work to “restrain Israeli behavior, which is carried out under the orders of the political echelon of the Israeli government.”

Lawyer Visits Canceled

The Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said on Tuesday that the Israeli Prison Service decided to cancel lawyer visits to detainees indefinitely, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In a joint statement, the Commission and the Prisoners’ Club said this move, effective immediately, is attributed to “exceptional circumstances facing detainees since the beginning of the genocide,” a situation that is reportedly exacerbating their isolation and heightening anxieties regarding their fate.

They vehemently condemned the decision, noting its troubling coincidence with the postponement of hearings by Israeli military courts. Despite these postponements, sessions for detention extensions and hearings for administrative detainees are reportedly being maintained.

The organizations emphasized that this measure represents a further extension of a “policy of comprehensive isolation” against detainees, which they state has been in practice since the onset of the genocide, WAFA reported.

Denial of Family Visits

This policy “includes the denial of family visits, the prohibition of visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the confiscation of detainees’ personal belongings, which would otherwise allow them to monitor external events.”

They affirmed that these restrictions have forced detainees into “the harshest and most severe isolation in years,” WAFA said.

Administrative Detention Orders

Also on Tuesday, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PRCS) said that Israeli occupation authorities issued and renewed administrative detention orders against 81 Palestinian detainees.

According to the statement, WAFA reported, Israel continues to escalate its use of administrative detention, a policy that allows detention without charge or trial, under the pretext of a so-called “secret file.” Over the past week alone, more than 350 such orders were issued, the statement noted.

Staggering Figures

According to previous data from the prisoners’ organization, the report added, Israel has carried out approximately 17,500 arrests in the West Bank, including 545 women and 1,400 children, since October 2023.

Israel currently detains 10,400 Palestinians in its prisons, including 49 women, eight female administrative detainees (without charge), 440 children, and 3,562 administrative detainees, the report noted.

In parallel with the genocide in Gaza, the Israeli army and illegal settlers escalated their attacks in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of at least 978 Palestinians, the injury of nearly 7,000 others, and the arrest of more than 17,500, according to Palestinian figures.

(AJA, WAFA, PC)