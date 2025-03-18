By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas said the “US administration’s admission that it was informed in advance of the zionist aggression confirms its direct complicity in the war of extermination against our people.”

Israel consulted on Monday with the United States on its latest airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the White House confirmed.

“The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

Her remarks came after the Israeli army resumed airstrikes on Gaza, the resumption of Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave following a fragile ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱BREAKING: White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt: The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis regarding their attacks on Gaza tonight. All those who seek to terrorize not just Israel but America will pay a price. All hell will break loose. pic.twitter.com/1ETQukSZRY — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) March 18, 2025

“As President (Donald) Trump has made it clear: Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay,” said Leavitt, adding “All hell will break loose.”

‘Our Ally Israel’

She said Trump should be “taken very seriously” when he says he is “not afraid” to stand up “for the United States of America and our friend and our ally Israel.”

🚨 412 Dead, Over 500 Injured: Gaza Under Siege as Brutal Israeli Airstrikes Continue Since dawn on Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of 412 Palestinians and injured over 500. Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, condemned the… pic.twitter.com/d6NnxCb2GD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2025

She also vowed that the US will continue its “successful defensive strikes” against “the Houthis in the Red Sea.”

The latest airstrikes have killed over 400 Palestinians and injured hundreds more, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

‘Direct Complicity’ – Hamas

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said the “US administration’s admission that it was informed in advance of the zionist aggression confirms its direct complicity in the war of extermination against our people.”

“This admission once again reveals America’s blatant complicity and bias towards the occupation, and exposes the falsity of its claims about its commitment to calm,” Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With its unlimited political and military support for the occupation, Washington bears full responsibility for the massacres and killing of women and children in Gaza,” it added.

Hamas called upon the international community to take urgent action “to hold the occupation and its supporters accountable for these crimes against humanity.”

“Our Palestinian people will not back down from their legitimate struggle until the occupation ends and their full and undiminished rights are achieved,” the movement vowed.

‘Strong Action’ by Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz “instructed” the army to take “strong action” against Hamas in Gaza, the premier’s office said in a statement.

“This follows Hamas’s repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators,” it claimed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 18, 2025

On Monday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that the new Chief of Staff of the IDF, Eyal Zamir, had approved military plans to resume the assault on Gaza.

As the world wakes up to the harrowing images of children slain by Israeli bombs across the entire Gaza Strip AGAIN, we cannot bear witness to global leaders JUST. DOING. NOTHING. This is an acceleration of the genocide that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people as… pic.twitter.com/WV8Tt0ehgM — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) March 18, 2025

The plans include intensified airstrikes, expanded ground operations, re-evacuating Palestinians from northern Gaza, and the preparation to call up hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers under emergency orders.

Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

This is Why Israel Resumed Its Genocide in Gaza Renowned Israeli historian Ilan Pappé unpacks the real motives behind Israel’s latest actions in Gaza in this episode of the FloodGate podcast.#IlanPappe #Gaza #Palestine #FloodGatePodcast #Israel #Genocide #WarCrimes… pic.twitter.com/ryqrpirce2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)