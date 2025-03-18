Israel ‘Consulted’ White House on Gaza Assault – Hamas Condemns US ‘Complicity’

March 18, 2025 News
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Hamas said the “US administration’s admission that it was informed in advance of the zionist aggression confirms its direct complicity in the war of extermination against our people.”

Israel consulted on Monday with the United States on its latest airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the White House confirmed.

“The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

Her remarks came after the Israeli army resumed airstrikes on Gaza, the resumption of Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave following a fragile ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

“As President (Donald) Trump has made it clear: Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay,” said Leavitt, adding “All hell will break loose.”

‘Our Ally Israel’

She said Trump should be “taken very seriously” when he says he is “not afraid” to stand up “for the United States of America and our friend and our ally Israel.”

She also vowed that the US will continue its “successful defensive strikes” against “the Houthis in the Red Sea.”

The latest airstrikes have killed over 400 Palestinians and injured hundreds more, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

‘Direct Complicity’ – Hamas

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said the “US administration’s admission that it was informed in advance of the zionist aggression confirms its direct complicity in the war of extermination against our people.”

“This admission once again reveals America’s blatant complicity and bias towards the occupation, and exposes the falsity of its claims about its commitment to calm,” Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamas Calls for Global Uprising against Israel’s Renewed Genocide on Gaza

“With its unlimited political and military support for the occupation, Washington bears full responsibility for the massacres and killing of women and children in Gaza,” it added.

Hamas called upon the international community to take urgent action “to hold the occupation and its supporters accountable for these crimes against humanity.”

“Our Palestinian people will not back down from their legitimate struggle until the occupation ends and their full and undiminished rights are achieved,” the movement vowed.

‘Strong Action’ by Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz “instructed” the army to take “strong action” against Hamas in Gaza, the premier’s office said in a statement.

“This follows Hamas’s repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators,” it claimed.

On Monday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that the new Chief of Staff of the IDF, Eyal Zamir, had approved military plans to resume the assault on Gaza.

The plans include intensified airstrikes, expanded ground operations, re-evacuating Palestinians from northern Gaza, and the preparation to call up hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers under emergency orders.

Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*