By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli security forces have intensified their operations in the occupied West Bank and arrested an Israeli citizen in connection with explosions on buses in Tel Aviv’s suburbs.

The explosions, which took place on Thursday evening, targeted three empty buses in Bat Yam and Holon, causing no injuries, but prompting heightened security measures across the country.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz ordered the military to “intensify counterterrorism operations” in the West Bank, particularly in refugee camps such as Tulkarm, following the bombing attempt.

Katz’s office described the attacks as “dangerous attempted attacks against civilians” and emphasized the need for swift action. Netanyahu also expressed concern, with an official in his office stating that the prime minister had ordered a “strict offensive operation” in response to the bombings.

As part of the crackdown, three new battalions were deployed to reinforce forces in the occupied West Bank, and security measures at Ben Gurion Airport were tightened. Israeli police are investigating the incident, suspecting a nationalistic motive behind the bombings.

Israeli police confirm explosions on three buses in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

In a significant development, Israeli media reported that a Jewish Israeli citizen from Gush Dan was arrested on suspicion of transporting a Palestinian involved in the bombing plot.

The suspect was taken into custody on Friday morning, and a closed-door hearing was scheduled for his case. Authorities have withheld his identity, and he is expected to appear before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for an extension of his detention. Israeli authorities have not disclosed further details on the suspect’s role.

The explosions, which took place at a bus stop in Bat Yam, caused significant damage to the vehicles but did not result in casualties.

Security sources claimed that the bombs, originally planned for a 9:00 a.m. detonation, exploded by mistake at 9:00 p.m., fueling further investigations into the incident.

‘Attempt to Mislead’

Two analysts have suggested that the explosions that struck three buses in the Bat Yam area south of Tel Aviv could be “fabricated and an attempt to mislead,” in light of internal tensions within Israel following the return of prisoners in coffins and accusations against the government of betraying them.

Israeli affairs writer Ihab Jabarin questioned the rapid Israeli conclusion that the explosions were of a nationalistic nature, wondering who would benefit from this on a day when all eyes were on Israel following the handover of its prisoners’ bodies.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic channel, Jabarin recalled ordinary bombing incidents in previous years, which were not claimed by any party, but what stood out at the time was their timing. Israel used these events when it was facing a political crisis and often used them as a pretext.

Jabarin speculated that Israel might exploit the explosions to reinforce its narrative and pursue its ambitions in the West Bank, along with its desire to achieve its goals in the war against Gaza and disarm the resistance.

The explosions might prompt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, according to Jabarin, following successful pressure from the ruling right-wing coalition, which led to the resignation of Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi.

The Israeli affairs specialist spoke of a clear contempt for the situation, concluding that there is a “systematic exaggeration of Palestinian capabilities under the claim that they threaten the existence of the nuclear state.”

On Thursday evening, Israeli police reported explosions on three buses in the Bat Yam area south of Tel Aviv. They stated that “five explosive devices were planted south of Tel Aviv, some of which exploded,” adding that the bus explosions are suspected to be of a nationalistic motive.

Israeli media reported that initial investigations show the explosions were caused by explosive devices, with the police conducting searches and sweeps for suspects who may have planted the explosives on the buses.

Military expert Brigadier General Elias Hanna noted that the Israeli response to the explosions indicated a sense of panic, pointing out an Israeli intelligence failure in asking bus drivers to search for explosives.

He criticized the Israeli military’s display of a defused bomb and its focus on the Arabic writing on it, stating that this was illogical from a military standpoint.

Hanna did not rule out the possibility that the explosions were fabricated and a misleading attempt, given that there were no injuries or fatalities, in order to achieve future goals. He drew a parallel to the 1982 attempted assassination of the Israeli ambassador in London, which was blamed on Palestinians as a pretext for the invasion of Beirut.

