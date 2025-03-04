Israel Cuts Power to Two Gaza Desalination Plants – Thousands Deprived of Water

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has cut off power to two desalination plants in the Deir Al-Balah area of central Gaza, depriving thousands of Palestinians of water, according to the local municipality.

In a statement on Monday, the municipality said that the South Sea Desalination Plant and the Basra Desalination Plant ceased operations after Israeli occupation forces cut off the electricity supply, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported.

The plants produce about 20,000 cubic meters of desalinated water daily which supply about 70 percent of the area’s residents with water, the municipality noted.

Looming Humanitarian Disaster

Director General of Planning, Water and Sanitation in the Gaza municipality, Maher Ashour Salem, warned that “the amount of water currently available in the Strip is less than 25 percent of the normal quantities.”

He explained that more than 70 percent of water had been lost due to Israel’s destruction of the water supply lines.

Ashour warned of a looming humanitarian disaster if the Israeli water company cuts off the water supply which makes up 80 percent of the currently available water.

Aid Blockade

“The loss of this vital water source will severely affect domestic use, hospitals and shelters, amid almost non-existent alternative water sources as a result of the destruction of more than three-quarters of the water wells in the Gaza Strip,” Salem reportedly said.

The Israeli government’s decision came a day after Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stopped the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, hours after the first phase of the ceasefire with Hamas had ended.

Hamas said Netanyahu’s decision to halt humanitarian aid “is a cheap act of blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant violation of the agreement.” The movement called on mediators and the international community “to pressure the occupation to stop its punitive and immoral measures against more than two million people in Gaza.”

(PC, MEMO)