Israel ‘Deliberately Delaying and Obstructing’ Entry of Aid into Gaza – Hamas 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has accused Israel of deliberately delaying and obstructing the entry of critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip indicating “a lack of commitment” to the ceasefire agreement.

“The Zionist occupation continues its evasion in implementing the humanitarian phase of the ceasefire agreement, deliberately delaying and obstructing the entry of the most critical and urgent supplies, particularly tents, prefabricated homes, fuel, and heavy equipment for removing rubble,” Hazem Qassem, the movement’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Qassem said what has been implemented in these areas “falls far below the agreed minimum, indicating a clear lack of commitment to the relief and humanitarian aspects of the agreement.”

Destruction of Homes, Hospitals

He emphasized that Israel’s aggression on the enclave “has left massive destruction” particularly in the northern governorates of the Strip, where the occupation army “has eradicated all signs of life, including the near-total destruction of homes, hospitals, water wells, schools, and infrastructure.”

“This makes relief efforts a central component of the ceasefire agreement,” Qassem stressed.

The movement called on mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, “especially our brothers in Egypt and Qatar, to intervene and address the shortcomings in the implementation of the humanitarian arrangement” of the deal.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 22 deaths and six injuries have been recorded at hospitals in Gaza in the past 24 hours. The deaths include the bodies of 20 Palestinians retrieved from under the rubble of destroyed buildings and two who succumbed to their wounds.

Bodies Trapped under Rubble

The Health Ministry said scores of victims of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza remain under the rubble and along the roads, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them.

The death toll has risen to 47,540 killed and 111,618 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19 and will be implemented in three stages. The first phase, over 42 days, has already seen the release of Israeli captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian detainees languishing in Israeli jails, many under administrative detention.

The deal aims to bring a full withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as an end to Israel’s military assault on the enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)