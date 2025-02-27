Israel Demands Conditions for Withdrawal from Gaza’s Philadelphi Corridor

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has set four conditions for the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the Philadelphi Axis, a key part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen outlined four conditions on Thursday for the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the Salah al-Din (Philadelphi) axis, located on the Gaza-Egypt border, just one day before the scheduled pullout under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Israel is expected to begin its withdrawal from the strategic corridor on Saturday, marking the final day of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, which spans 42 days.

The withdrawal must be completed within eight days, by the fiftieth day of the agreement, in line with the terms of the deal involving prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas.

However, Cohen told the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) that before the withdrawal could proceed, certain conditions must be met.

“We have four conditions: the return of the hostages, the expulsion of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza, and full control,” Cohen stated, emphasizing Israel’s demand for comprehensive security control over Gaza.

Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz also expressed opposition to the withdrawal, insisting that the Philadelphi Corridor should remain a buffer zone, similar to arrangements in Lebanon and Syria.

He claimed that Israel had intelligence suggesting Hamas might plan attacks on soldiers and settlements during the ceasefire.

The Philadelphi Corridor, located along the Egyptian-Gaza border, stretches about 14 kilometers long and a few hundred meters wide.

It serves as a vital route for Gaza, particularly through the Rafah land crossing, which is the primary outlet for Gazans to the outside world.

Israel took control of the corridor and the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in May 2024, a move rejected by Palestinian political groups and Egypt.

The ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel went into effect on January 19, 2024.

The agreement is structured in three stages, each lasting 42 days, with the condition that the next stage be negotiated before the current stage ends.

(PC, AJA)