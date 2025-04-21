Facing manpower shortages exacerbated by resistance to military drafts, the Israeli army has reportedly deployed soldiers to the Gaza w whoar have not completed their full training.

Amidst a reported shortage of personnel, the Israeli army has deployed soldiers who have not completed their full training to the Gaza Strip to participate in the genocide against Palestinians, Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday.

The official Broadcasting Authority (KAN) stated that “against the backdrop of a shortage of soldiers, troops from the Golani and Givati Brigades (elite forces) who enlisted four months ago and did not complete their training have joined the army and are being sent to the Gaza Strip.”

These soldiers were sent to the war starting last December without finishing their required training, KAN added.

Last Monday, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government that “the shortage of soldiers may limit the army’s ability to achieve the ambitions and plans of the political leadership in Gaza.”

In recent months, the army has spoken of a shortage in regular soldiers due to the non-recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) and the refusal of 30 to 40% of reserve soldiers to serve, citing reasons including fatigue from the prolonged war, according to Israeli media.

Some reports indicate that the number of reserve soldiers refusing to rejoin the army is much higher.

This shortage may worsen in light of successive petitions signed by Israelis, including military personnel, demanding the return of prisoners, even if it means stopping the war of genocide, which has become known in the media as “petitions of disobedience.”

According to data from the non-governmental “Returning to Israel” website, through which Israelis can electronically sign petitions, more than 140,000 people had signed 50 petitions by Saturday, including 21 petitions signed by more than 10,000 reserve and former military personnel.

The current genocide in Gaza was ignited on October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel. Subsequently, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against Palestinians, leading to the deaths of over 51,000 individuals, the injury of more than 116,000, and the disappearance of over 14,000 others.

Despite widespread international condemnation of Israeli actions, tangible measures to hold Israel accountable have been limited.

Israel is currently under investigation by the International Court of Justice for genocide, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli operations have received substantial defense, support, and funding from Washington and a few other Western governments.

(Anadolu, PC)