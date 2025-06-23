Israel Detains Scores of Palestinians in West Bank amid Raids, Demolitions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces also continued their closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in east Jerusalem for the second consecutive day.

The Israeli army detained dozens of Palestinians in several areas of the occupied West Bank on Monday and began widespread demolitions in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm.

In Hebron (Al-Khalil), occupation forces detained 11 Palestinians and severely beat them in addition to raiding and ransacking their homes, according to an Al-Jazeera report.

Israeli occupation forces continue storming Palestinian homes in the town of Sanur, southeast of Jenin in the West Bank, assaulting and detaining civilians. pic.twitter.com/pRM9TYUvuz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 22, 2025

The army also set up military checkpoints at the entrances to Hebron and its towns, villages, and refugee camps, as well as closed several main and secondary roads with iron gates, concrete blocks, and earth mounds.

In the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate, occupation forces detained 11 Palestinians, including a father, his son, two brothers, and a boy, during raids on several towns and villages.

They also detained three young men from the city of Qalqilya after raiding their homes and ransacking their contents.

Salam Rezqallah, a young Palestinian woman, was detained last night by Israeli occupation forces after they raided her family’s home in the village of Qaryout in the central occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/lm0H0eKLcH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 22, 2025

Israeli occupation forces also raided the village of Far’ata, east of Qalqilya, and detained several young men. They were interrogated before being released.

Salfit, Tulkarm, Ramallah

In the city of Salfit, Israeli occupation forces set up a heavy military checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city, causing severe traffic congestion and impeding the movement of residents.

Al Jazeera also reported that the Israeli army carried out extensive demolition operations in the Al-‘Ayada neighborhood of the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Palestinian journalist Amro Manasrah reports from the Jenin refugee camp, where the Israeli occupation continues its aggression for half a year, demolishing residents’ homes under the pretext of road construction. More than 25,000 residents have been forcibly displaced, and with… pic.twitter.com/LAslw2QhRc — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 22, 2025

Occupation forces demolished a greenhouse in the town of Beit Liqya, west of Ramallah, and entirely destroyed its contents.

Israeli occupation forces also raided the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, with infantry units, and the town of Ni’lin to the west, without any arrests being reported.

The army also stormed the city of Tubas and sent military reinforcements from the Tayasir checkpoint toward the city.

Israeli occupation forces launched an abduction campaign last night during an offensive in the town of Bani Na’im, located east of Hebron in the southern West Bank.#GazaGenocide#Aqsaunderattack#europe #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/ZXjPshfRUN — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) June 23, 2025

Israeli occupation bulldozers on Monday demolished a wall in the town of Beit Hanina and raided homes in the At-Tur neighborhood of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Closure

At the same time, Israeli occupation forces continued their closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem for the second consecutive day, WAFA reported.

According to the Jerusalem Governorate, Israeli authorities have barred worshippers from entering the mosque and performing prayers in its courtyards, the report noted.

Since the start of its aggression on Iran, Israel has been completely sealing off Al Aqsa Mosque.

➡️Yesterday, jewish settlers were allowed to desecrate it.

➡️This night, Israeli police stormed it, desecrated it and kidnapped two of its guards from inside it! pic.twitter.com/8KEluaUm4l — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) June 22, 2025

On Friday evening, Israeli forces stormed the Old Prayer Hall (al-Musalla al-Qibli) within the mosque compound. Witnesses report that soldiers vandalized the interior and broke into storage lockers.

Four mosque guards were detained.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army and illegal settlers have escalated their attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of at least 980 Palestinians, the injury of approximately 7,000, and the arrest of more than 17,500, according to Palestinian data cited by Al Jazeera.

