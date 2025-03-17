Israel Displaces 200 Families in Tulkarm, Deploys Additional Forces for Jenin Raid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Under the watchful eye of the Palestinian Authority, and often with direct support from the PA, the Israeli army continues its most violent raid against Jenin for the 56th consecutive day.

Israeli occupation forces have deployed military reinforcements from the Jalama checkpoint to the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, as the siege of the city and camp continues for the 56th consecutive day.

An Israeli army occupation force stormed the camp from the Al-Awd roundabout, continuing to block all entrances with dirt barriers and burning and demolishing Palestinian homes inside the camp, Palestinian media sources reported.

Israeli forces also launched raids and arrest campaigns across several cities and villages last night, resulting in the detention of several Palestinians, including former prisoners.

To the south of Hebron, Israeli forces stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Dheisheh camp, the Wadi al-Samman area, and the towns of Dura and Yatta, arresting several Palestinians, including a child.

Additionally, Palestinian sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the city of Ramallah, the Jalazone refugee camp, the towns of Al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiya and Jifna, and the village of Ni’lin in the central West Bank, arresting several Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces forced around 200 Palestinian families to flee from Tulkarm refugee camp and the surrounding neighborhoods over the past two days.

The occupation forces informed the remaining families in the Qaqoon neighborhood of the camp to leave their homes, while assaulting other citizens in the Abu al-Foul neighborhood as they tried to return to their homes to retrieve essential items.

Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces forced the remaining residents of the Murabba’ Hannon neighborhood in the camp to evacuate their homes by force on Sunday.

Israeli soldiers also fired live ammunition and sound bombs at Palestinians, including women and children, as they attempted to enter the camp last night, continuing their threats of severe punishment if residents return to their homes or approach them.

Israeli border guard patrols also raided the Shufat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem, conducting searches and raids on several homes. They also raided the town of Qafin north of Tulkarm and the town of Yabad south of Jenin, arresting several residents before withdrawing.

The Palestinian news agency reported that Israeli forces arrested three Palestinians from Bethlehem, three others from Tulkarm, as well as two teenagers and a young man from Ramallah after raiding and searching their homes.

Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have escalated in recent months, with occupation forces intensifying raids, arrests, and random gunfire in various Palestinian cities and towns.

For weeks, the Israeli army has been waging a broad offensive on the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas camps, resulting in dozens of deaths, the displacement of approximately 40,000 residents, and significant destruction of the camps’ infrastructure.

Some of the Israeli raids, especially those targeting Jenin, have been carried out in collaboration between the Israeli army and Palestinian Authority security forces, which have raided Jenin repeatedly in recent months.

The PA’s own crackdowns on Palestinian activists continued in recent days. Local news outlets reported that PA forces detained youth Fadaa Abu Amira from the town of Kafr Dan west of Jenin in the northern West Bank early Monday morning.

The PA often labels its attacks on Palestinian resistance strongholds as crackdowns on outlaws.

(PA, AJA, WAFA)