Israel Escalates Home Demolitions across West Bank – Over 150 Destroyed in April

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Some 152 Palestinian structures and homes were demolished and 46 other structures were served demolition notices in the West Bank last month.

Israeli occupation forces have carried out large-scale demolition operations across the occupied West Bank, with more than 25 homes and structures destroyed south of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Monday.

In pictures: Israeli army bulldozers are carrying out a new campaign of home demolitions in the Nour Shams refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank, after forcibly removing almost the entire population of the camp. Last Thursday, the Israeli army handed notices of its… pic.twitter.com/QWdUGl6Nsz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 5, 2025

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli army, accompanied by bulldozers, raided the village of Khallet al-Dabaa, in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, earlier on Monday. They then proceeded to demolish more than 25 homes and structures in the area.

Israeli forces also demolished two homes in the villages of Al-Mughayyir, north of Ramallah, and Al-Funduq, east of Qalqilya, and several structures in the Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

🚨Entire village was wiped out! Khallet Al Dabaa3 village in my community Masafer Yatta was ethnically cleansed today by the Israeli occupation forces ! Masafer Yatta is under imminent threat of being forcibly displaced ! Wake up Speak up against war crimes! #Masafer_Yatta pic.twitter.com/TGzU87Vt7h — mohammad hureini (@MohammadHureini) May 5, 2025

WAFA reported that the occupation forces demolished 25 structures, including homes, water wells, caves, agricultural rooms, barns, and solar panels in Khallet Al-Dabaa after forcibly evicting their residents.

Ramallah, Jenin

In Ramallah, occupation forces demolished a home housing five people, while a demolition notice was issued against another house.

In the Jordan Valley, occupation forces demolished residential structures and livestock pens belonging to Palestinians in Khirbet Al-Deir, in the northern Jordan Valley, WAFA reported.

BREAKING | Israeli occupation forces begin demolishing a large number of homes and buildings in Tulkarem’s Nour Shams Refugee Camp. Israel has issued demolition orders for over 100 buildings in Tulkarem’s camps. pic.twitter.com/EXhdmmvMmO — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 5, 2025

Israeli occupation forces on Monday also began bulldozing operations in the Ya’bad Plain south of Jenin, according to WAFA.

The report said Israeli bulldozers have started clearing land in the area, which is surrounded by the illegal Israeli colonies of Harmish and Dotan.

Amjad Atatra, head of the Ya’bad Municipality, stated that the total area of the plain is approximately 20,000 dunums, the report added.

Israeli occupation forces have destroyed everything in the village of Khellat al Dabe’ in Masafer Yatta in the outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Al Khaleel. pic.twitter.com/Wab1UFtfcL — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) May 5, 2025

It said Israeli authorities have designated it a “closed military zone” since October 7, 2023, effectively barring Palestinian residents from entering.

Earlier, Israeli forces also raided the towns of Ya’bad and Silat al-Harithiya, to the west of Jenin, deploying military vehicles in the streets and conducting operations within the towns.

Ongoing Policy

Last month, the Israeli army demolished 152 Palestinian structures, including dozens of homes, in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing Palestinian figures.

According to a report from the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the report said, demolished buildings included 96 inhabited houses, 10 uninhabited houses, and 34 agricultural facilities.

Israeli forces continue to displace hundreds of Palestinians by demolishing homes in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/CZO0682bOi — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 5, 2025

Moayad Shaaban, head of the commission, said Israeli authorities also issued 46 demolition orders to Palestinian structures, as part of Israel’s ongoing policy of cracking down against Palestinian presence in the occupied territory.

Khillet al-Dab‘a community in Masafer Yatta has been almost completely demolished. The scale of destruction is indescribable — homes, sheep Shelters , caves, water tanks and wells, as well as solar Shelters , have all been destroyed. pic.twitter.com/fzPRGagxhq — Basel Adra (@basel_adra) May 5, 2025

Shaaban said Israeli authorities reviewed 27 plans for building inside Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, a move that would swallow 3,030 dunams (nearly 750 acres) of Palestinian lands.

The commission also reported 1,693 Israeli assaults in April, including 341 carried out by illegal Jewish Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Over 900 Killed

Nearly 960 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures cited by Anadolu.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(AJA, Anadolu, PC)