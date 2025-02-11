By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A total of 25 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing military raid on Jenin and its refugee camp, which has also resulted in the forcible displacements of more than 20,000 Palestinians.

The Israeli army has expanded its aggression in the occupied West Bank to include the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, as the operation entered its 22nd consecutive day.

According to the Al Jazeera Arabic news site, Israeli snipers took position at the top of buildings, amid the bulldozing of vehicles and shops as well as the destruction of infrastructure by Israeli bulldozers on Tuesday.

Armed clashes also broke out between Palestinian resistance fighters and the occupation forces in the eastern neighborhood, and an explosion was heard in the area, coinciding with the occupation forces storming the city, the report noted.

Explosions reported in Jenin refugee camp as Israel destroys homes. pic.twitter.com/HqLoIL8Jak — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) February 11, 2025

Sources told Al Jazeera that the occupation forces arrested three Palestinians after the army stormed the town of Jaba, south of Jenin.

To date, 25 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing military raid on the area, which has also resulted in the forcible displacements of more than 20,000 Palestinians, according to the assistant governor of Jenin, Mansour al-Saadi, cited by the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.

Al-Saadi said about 1,400 businesses have been affected by the Israeli military action.

Ramallah

The Israeli army also stormed the village of Deir Ibzi’, west of the city of Ramallah, and deployed troops in a number of its streets.

The army, accompanied by two bulldozers, also stormed the village of Deir Ibzi’, west of Ramallah, on Tuesday morning, and demolished a two-story house under the pretext that it was built without a permit.

⚡️ Palestinian sources: The Zionist occupation army expelled a Palestinian family from their home today and then began demolishing it in the village of Deir Abzia, west of Ramallah in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/zIFXQVKJ07 — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) February 11, 2025

The house, owned by Ihab Al-Sa’afin, was home to 16 people. WAFA reported that ten military vehicles stormed the village, accompanied by two bulldozers, and began demolishing a house in the village.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, cited by WAFA, the occupation authorities carried out 76 demolition operations last month, affecting 126 facilities, including 74 inhabited homes, 4 uninhabited ones, and 29 agricultural and other facilities. They were concentrated in the Jenin governorates, with the demolition of 47 facilities, then the Jerusalem governorate with 14 facilities, Qalqilya with 11, and Bethlehem and Nablus with 10 facilities each.

Tubas

The Al-Far’a Camp Emergency Committee in Tubas Governorate said that the occupation forces continue to prevent the entry of supplies and ambulance crews into the camp on the tenth day of its ongoing invasion of the area.

WAFA reported that the occupation forces demolished on Tuesday parts of several structures belonging to Palestinian residents in the camp.

The israelis continue their hostile invasion of Al Far’a refugee camp in southern Tubas city, for the 10th day in a row — just look at them! pic.twitter.com/bW0e5cUvMK — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 11, 2025

Troops also destroyed the camp’s infrastructure, cutting off water lines to the entire camp.

They also raided many homes in the camp, breaking down doors, blowing up others and demolishing others, along with its contents.

Tulkarm, Nur Shams

Israeli occupation forces also continued the raid on the city of Tulkarm and its two camps, Tulkarm and Nur Shams, for the 16th consecutive day. The military escalation included the widespread destruction of infrastructure and property, detentions, and forced displacement of thousands of residents of the two camps, WAFA reported.

The army is imposing a tight siege on the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, and have increased the deployment of their vehicles and foot patrols in their surroundings and neighborhoods. This occurred amid raids on homes, a large number of which have become empty after their residents were forcibly displaced, interspersed with heavy and random live ammunition, especially at night.

Infrastructure Destroyed

Residents from Tulkarm camp, who remained in their homes on the outskirts of the camp, described the situation as terrifying, as it has intensified over the past three days, particularly at night.

This is not an act of peace by Israel but a deliberate attempt to systematically destroy Palestinian homes throughout the Occupied West Bank. Israeli bulldozers destroy the properties of Palestinians in Nour Shams refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/bZAgFq1tDk — Robert Martin 🇵🇸 (@Robert_Martin72) February 10, 2025

The occupation forces also continue to seize houses and tall buildings inside and around the camp, especially on Nablus Street adjacent to its northern entrance, and Al-Muqata’a Street that connects it to the eastern neighborhood of the city, turning them into military outposts and sniper locations.

On Sunday, Sundus Jamal Shalabi, 23, was fatally shot while her husband sustained critical head injuries after Israeli troops opened fire on them during a raid on the camp.

Several Detained

In addition, the occupation forces sent more military reinforcements to Nur Shams camp on Monday night.

Several young men were detained after their homes were raided in the camp.

They also detained one youth from his home in Dhnaba suburb, and another after raiding his home in Iktaba suburb east of the city.

On January 21, the Israeli occupation army began a military aggression against the northern West Bank, beginning with the city of Jenin, its camp, and towns surrounding them, leaving 25 Palestinians dead, including a two-year-old child.

The Israeli army then expanded its aggression to the city of Tulkarm on January 27, where five Palestinians were martyred, while on February 2, it began another operation in the town of Tammoun and the Al-Fara’a camp in Tubas Governorate. It then withdrew seven days later from Tammoun and continued its operation in the Al-Fara’a camp.

At dawn on Sunday, the Israeli army expanded its aggression to include our Shams camp, east of the city.

