Israel Expels UN Humanitarian Chief for Condemning Gaza Starvation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Jonathan Whittall, OCHA head in Palestine, was expelled after accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon in Gaza.

Israeli authorities have refused to renew the visa of Jonathan Whittall, Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, following his outspoken condemnation of Israel’s actions against starving civilians in Gaza.

Whittall, who resides in Jerusalem and frequently visits Gaza, has repeatedly denounced the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the besieged Palestinian enclave. In recent statements, he described Israel’s conduct as a deliberate attempt to erase Palestinian life.

“What we are witnessing is a massacre. Hunger is being used as a weapon. This is forced displacement. This is a death sentence for people who are simply trying to survive,” Whittall said on Sunday.

“All these elements appear to form a process aimed at wiping out Palestinian life from Gaza,” he added.

In response to Whittall’s statements, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the decision to terminate his residency.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry accused Whittall of “distorting reality, presenting false reports, defaming Israel, and violating the UN’s own rules regarding neutrality.”

“Those who spread lies against Israel will not be dealt with,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza, the government has increasingly restricted visas for UN officials, including those from OCHA, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, since the start of the US-Israeli aid distribution plan on May 27, at least 995 Palestinians have been killed and 6,011 wounded while attempting to access food at designated aid centers. Another 45 remain missing.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 200,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, the vast majority of them women and children.

Over 14,000 remain missing, and mass starvation has taken hold, exacerbated by the destruction of infrastructure and systematic obstruction of humanitarian aid.

(PC, AJA)