Israel Faces ‘Constitutional Crisis’ as Netanyahu Appoints New Shin Bet Chief

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu’s appointment of Eli Sharvit as Shin Bet chief, amid petitions and opposition, threatens to escalate Israel’s ongoing constitutional crisis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed on Sunday former Navy Commander (Reserve) Major General Eli Sharvit as the new head of the General Security Service (Shin Bet).

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the decision followed in-depth interviews with seven qualified candidates. The statement highlighted Sharvit’s 36-year military career, including five years leading the navy, during which he oversaw operations targeting Hamas, Iran, and Hezbollah.

The announcement came despite petitions filed with the High Court challenging the dismissal of current Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, which are scheduled for a hearing on April 8.

While the court temporarily froze Bar’s dismissal, it permitted Netanyahu to proceed with interviewing potential replacements.

However, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz cited lawyers as saying that “Netanyahu’s announcement of the new chief before the hearings on the petition against Bar’s removal was problematic.”

The report also suggested that Netanyahu is facing internal pressure from Likud members regarding this decision.

‘Constitutional Crisis’

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz criticized Netanyahu’s move, accusing him of continuing his campaign against the judiciary.

“What is clear is that the prime minister decided this morning to continue his campaign against the judicial system and lead the state of Israel toward a dangerous constitutional crisis,” Gantz said in a statement reported by Israeli media.

He also noted that “the appointment of the head of the Shin Bet must take place only after the supreme court’s ruling.”

Meanwhile, Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman acknowledged Sharvit’s competence as a military commander but questioned his lack of intelligence experience.

He also raised concerns about the timing of the appointment, given that Sharvit has been out of active service for years.

Dismissal and Crisis

On March 16, Netanyahu dismissed Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, escalating internal tensions within Israel.

The move followed increasing friction between Netanyahu and the agency, particularly after Netanyahu criticized the findings of the Shin Bet’s investigation into the October 7 attacks, claiming they failed to address key questions.

The Shin Bet had previously admitted to misjudging Hamas’ capabilities before the attack and indirectly pointed to Netanyahu’s long-term policies as a contributing factor.

Following the release of the agency’s investigation, opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz called on Netanyahu to take responsibility instead of shifting blame onto others.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)