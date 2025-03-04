Israel ‘Intent on Collapsing’ Gaza Ceasefire Agreement – Hamas Official

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan has warned that Israel “is pushing to return matters to square one’ by proposing alternatives to the Gaza ceasefire agreement such as extending the first phase of the deal.

Israel’s “conduct and breaches during the first phase of the agreement prove beyond doubt that its government was intent on collapsing the agreement and actively worked toward this goal,” Hamdan said in a televised speech on Monday.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent decision “to adopt American proposals to extend Phase One, with arrangements contradicting the agreement, are an exposed attempt to evade the agreement” and “avoid entering” negotiations for the deal’s second phase.

“We condemn the cheap blackmail practiced by Netanyahu and his extremist government against our people by using humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip in negotiations,” Hamdan added, particularly after Israel’s decision “to close the crossings and halt the flow of humanitarian aid” to the devastated enclave.

‘Open the Crossings’

“The occupation is pushing to return matters to square one and to overturn the agreement by proposing alternatives such as extending the first phase, creating an intermediary phase, and other proposals that do not align with what was agreed upon in the signed agreement,” the Hamas leader stressed.

He called on the international community to force Israel to open the crossings and allow the entry of life-saving humanitarian aid, “as it is a fundamental right guaranteed by international law, and no one has the right to manipulate it.”

Hamdan emphasized that just as Hamas has committed “to implementing all provisions of the agreement with precision and within the specified timelines, we remain committed to proceeding with the agreement and moving into its second phase.”

The Hamas official listed several violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel.

Humanitarian Relief

Hamdan said Israel has not allowed the entry of 50 fuel trucks daily “as stipulated in the agreement.” Instead, “only 978 trucks entered over 42 days, averaging 23 trucks per day.”

Israel also violated the agreement by “banning the commercial sector from importing fuel of all types, despite an explicit provision in the agreement permitting this.”

Only 15 mobile homes have been allowed into Gaza “out of the 60,000 agreed upon, in addition to a limited number of tents.”

Israel has also prevented the entry of heavy machinery necessary “for clearing rubble and recovering bodies—only 9 machines were allowed in, while the sector needs at least 500.”

He also accused Israel of blocking the entry of construction materials needed for infrastructure rehabilitation and hospital restoration, preventing the entry of essential medical equipment to rehabilitate hospitals, and allowing only five ambulances.

Israel also refused to permit the entry of civil defense equipment, prevented the operation of the power plant and blocked the entry of necessary supplies for its rehabilitation, Hamdan said.

The government also blocked the entry of cash liquidity into banks and refusing to exchange damaged currency notes.

Field Violations

Hamdan listed Israeli military violations, including almost daily advances beyond agreed-upon withdrawal lines, particularly in the Philadelphi Corridor, where forces exceeded the limit by 300 to 500 meters. These movements took place amid “gunfire, killings of civilians, home demolitions, and land bulldozing.”

He also accused Israel of delaying its withdrawal from Rashid and Salahaddin Streets, “preventing displaced persons from returning for two full days, in clear violation of the agreement.”

Israel also prevented fishermen from returning to the sea, shooting at them, and arresting some of them.

In addition, Israeli aircraft operated “during prohibited hours (10–12 hours daily), with 210 violations recorded, including various drones.”

Hamdan said a total of 962 violations were recorded, resulting in 116 Palestinian deaths, 490 injuries, 210 Israeli air force flights, 77 shootings, 45 incursions, 37 shelling, and five cases of detained drivers and fishermen.

Violations Related to Prisoners

The Hamas official pointed out that Israel’s “deliberate delays in prisoner releases, despite the agreement stipulating release one hour after the exchange” of Israeli captives.

Other violations included preventing the release of the final batch of 600 prisoners in Phase One “for five days, under false pretexts,” forcing released prisoners on February 15 and February 26 to wear clothing “with Nazi and racist connotations,” failure to disclose the names of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Gaza, revealing only 2,400 names.

Israel also subjected released prisoners” to beatings, humiliation, torture, and starvation” until the moment of their release, and refused to release elderly prisoner Siham Musa Abu Salem, aged 70, from Gaza.

Rafah, Philadelphi Corridor



Hamdan said Israel was “keeping (the) Rafah Crossing closed for civilians in both directions, blocking the resumption of commercial trade through the crossing, and “turning back dozens of patients and wounded travelers, despite prior agreements permitting their travel.”

The Hamas official also pointed out Israel’s “failure to gradually reduce occupation forces, as mediators had guaranteed, with an expected reduction of 50 meters per week.”

He pointed out “the continued daily incursions of hundreds of meters instead of reducing presence, failure to begin the withdrawal on Day 42, as planned, and not completing the withdrawal by Day 50.”

Political Violations

“Deliberate delay in starting Phase Two negotiations, despite the agreement specifying that talks begin on Day 16 under mediator guarantees, continuing under Phase One conditions until both parties reach an agreement,” Hamdan noted.

“Now, the occupation is demanding entry into a new agreement that contradicts everything previously agreed upon,” he noted.

On the Israeli captives, Hamdan affirmed that “the only way to retrieve the occupation’s captives is to adhere to the agreement, immediately enter negotiations to begin the second phase, and ensure the occupation fulfills its commitments.”

International Stability ‘At Risk’

He emphasized that the “mediators and guarantors bear full responsibility for preventing Netanyahu from sabotaging all the efforts made to reach the agreement and for protecting the agreement from collapse.”

Hamdan pointed out that “international security and stability are now at risk in light of absolute American support for the zionist entity and the international silence that remains unmoved” by Israel’s “lawlessness.”

Through, he said, Israel “threatens to resume the genocidal war against our people, escalates its aggression in the West Bank, continues its aggression on Lebanon, and wages a brutal attack on Syria as well. The consequences of this will not be limited to our people and our nation.

